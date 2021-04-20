Is Arjun Tendulkar Playing Tonight? MI Near Playing XI Confirmation For Upcoming DC Clash

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in the upcoming fixture of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The Rohit Sharma-led side have made a thumping comeback after losing the inaugural match of the season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and will be keen to continue their dominant run against the in-form DC as well. The MI think tank could resort to making a few changes in their line-up ahead of their crucial contest on Tuesday. Here we assess the chances of Arjun Tendulkar making his much-anticipated IPL debut in the upcoming clash.

Is Arjun Tendulkar Playing tonight?

The Mumbai Indians side are considered as one of the strongest teams in the ongoing IPL 2021 by many. While they have several prominent players of the shortest format in their line-up, the five-time champions also have a number of up-and-coming cricketers who will be keen on making an impact on the grand stage. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar and the Pandya brothers have emerged as breakout starts for the franchise in the past, and fans expect the same from their newest recruit Arjun Tendulkar.

So the question many fans have is - 'Is Arjun Tendulkar playing tonight?' While cricket enthusiasts have been waiting to see the left-arm pacer take the field for the MI side in the 14th season of the cash-rich league, it seems that the 21-year-old could still have to wait for his chance. Rohit Sharma and co. have a star-studded bowling attack this season and with Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar and Trent Boult being virtually automatic selections, it remains to be seen if Tendulkar gets the nod for the upcoming clash.

Moreover, the wicket at Chepauk is more suited for slower bowlers and spinners, so it is unlikely that the Mumbai Indians side will go with three front-line pacers for their game against Delhi Capitals. Off-spinner Jayant Yadav or leg-spinner Piyush Chawla have a significant chance of finding a place in the playing eleven considering the nature of the Chennai pitch. Kieron Pollard could play the role of the third seamer on the surface if needed.

Arjun Tendulkar IPL 2021

Arjun was the last player to go under the hammer at the IPL auction 2021 in Chennai and the dynamic all-rounder was bagged by Mumbai Indians for his base price of â‚¹20 lakh. The Arjun Tendulkar IPL 2021 deal did not come as a surprise considering the fact that the cricketer has shown some good form recently in domestic cricket and has also been a part of the Mumbai Indians camp as a net bowler for the last few years.

Rahul Chahar IPL 2021 stats

The crafty leg-spinner has emerged to be the most successful bowler for the franchise so far in this season. While the bowler went wicketless in MI's first game against RCB, he bounced back by claiming 7 wickets in the subsequent two matches. The talented youngster is placed second in the list of top wicket-takers in IPL 2021.

MI vs DC live telecast and MI vs DC live scores

Last year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will battle it out in the 13th match of the ongoing IPL 2021 on Tuesday, April 20. The contest will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Fans in India can catch the MI vs DC live telecast on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, the streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website from 7:30 PM IST. For MI vs DC live scores and updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two participating teams.

Image source: Mumbai Indians Instagram