Is Australia Headed For Another Cricket Crisis? Justin Langer All Set To Feel The Heat

The Australian cricket team recently went through its regularly conducted review of players and support staff that happens during the end of their home season. The head coach of Australia, Justin Langer has received an intense response about his coaching tactics from the review which considered the views of over 40 members of the Australian team. Justin Langer has entered the final year of his contract as a head coach ahead of the Australia cricket schedule 2021 since he took the reins in 2018 after the Cameron Bancroft ball tampering incident.

Justin Langer receives feedback about his coaching

The end-of-season review has hinted that the Australian head coach needs to make changes in his coaching style. Justin Langer also received feedback from another review process that was conducted by Tim Ford, who is appointed as a leadership consultant for the Australia team. The feedback from the second review has given rise to the discussion about the involvement of players in deciding the values for the team.

Players looking for more involvement while setting the team values

Tim Ford is all set to present his second report to the Australia team leaders, Tim Paine, Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins by next week. The report by Tim Ford consisted of responses from players, which are to be kept anonymous, regarding various topics which also addressed the values of the team and what changes do they need. This report will also be presented to Justin Langer, who will take the reins for the Australian side during the upcoming West Indies tour.

The players believe that the Australian head coach has considered the feedback which he received but the actual game day of the Australia cricket schedule 2021 can only decide whether the necessary changes in his coaching style are made. Tim Ford was first hired by Cricket Australia to help in the inclusion process of David Warne and Steve Smith in the Australian team after their ban due to the ball-tampering incident. On the other hand, the Australian players are gravitating towards senior assistant coach Andrew McDonald, who guided the team during the Australia tour of New Zealand.

Cameron Bancroft ball tampering incident

The ball-tampering incident came to light after Australia's Cameron Bancroft was caught on television cameras trying to rough up one side of the ball with a piece of sandpaper. This attempt was made to make the ball swing during the third Test against South Africa. The former captain at the time, Steve Smith was found to be involved in the plan along with his vice-captain David Warner. However, recently Pat Cummins came out to support himself, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon over Cameron Bancroft's latest allegations over the bowling group being aware of the plot.

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were accused of tampering with the cricket ball in the Cape Town Test match and they were temporarily suspended from international cricket. Bancroft was banned for 9 months and was fined 75 % of his match fee. Meanwhile, Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for 12 months with the former losing out on 100% of his match fee.

Image Source: cricket.com.au