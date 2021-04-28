Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar Playing Tonight? Bhuvneshwar Kumar Injury Update Ahead Of CSK Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have had an abysmal start to their IPL 2021 campaign. The David Warner-led side is languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table with one win and four defeats from five games. The Men in Orange have failed to get going in the competition so far and haven't looked like their usual selves.

Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing tonight?

To make matters worse, the Orange Army has also been plagued with several injuries. One of their premier pacers, T Natarajan was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. Moreover, the leader of their pace attack, Bhuvneshwar Kumar also suffered a thigh strain in SRH's game against Punjab Kings.

The Bhuvneshwar Kumar injury resulted in him being rested for SRH's game against Delhi Capitals (DC). The right-arm quick was replaced by Jagadeesha Suchith who did a decent job. With SRH set to play against Chennai Super Kings, fans have been wondering "Is Bhuvneshwar Kumar playing tonight?"

The nature of the Bhuvneshwar Kumar injury is unknown, however, SRH skipper David Warner during the toss vs DC had mentioned that the pacer's strain was a 'bit sore'. The 31-year old, who missed the game vs DC, has got ample rest to recover from the strain. As a result, he did not feature in the game against CSK either in Delhi on Wednesday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return will be a huge boost for SRH as they look to bring their IPL 2021 campaign back on track and secure their second win of the competition. The cricketer is an indispensable part of the SRH squad. The Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 2021 form will be crucial in determining how far SRH go in the tournament.

CSK vs SRH live telecast and streaming details

Meanwhile, CSK will take on SRH in Match 23 of the IPL 2021 on Wednesday, April 28 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The CSK vs SRH live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). For the CSK vs SRH live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network. For CSK vs SRH live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The CSK vs SRH live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM