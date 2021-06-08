Is Cheteshwar Pujara 'too Slow' In Tests? Brad Hogg Wins The Debate With Perfect Answer

Cheteshwar Pujara is arguably Team India's best Test batsman of this generation and one of the best in world cricket. Over the years, Cheteshwar Pujara has been Team India's batting mainstay in the longest format of the game and has bailed the team out of trouble on numerous occasions as well.

Recently, a passionate cricket fan wondered whether the number three Test batsman plays slowly in red-ball cricket and that is when former Australian spinner Brad Hogg made his presence felt and explained the qualities needed by a batsman in order to excel in this format of the game.

Is Cheteshwar Pujara slow in Tests? Brad Hogg does not think so

During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, a fan had asked Brad Hogg whether Cheteshwar Pujara is too slow in Tests and when it came to the two-time World Cup winner's notice, he replied by saying the senior batsman is not at all slow with the batters around him. Giving further clarification on the same, Brad Hogg mentioned that there must be someone of Cheteshwar Pujara's calibre to bat time (referring to the defensive knocks and blocking deliveries at regular intervals).

Furthermore, Brad Hogg added that he himself enjoys watching the star Test specialist bat and also appreciated the latter's patience and determination in the game's longest as well as toughest format which is Test cricket.

Not with the batters around him. You need someone like that to bat time. I actually enjoy watching him bat, appreciating his patience and determination. #TestCricket https://t.co/oMhKaYtYFa — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) June 8, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara will next be seen in action during the highly-anticipated ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand that will be played at Ageas Rose Bowl, Southampton, and the subsequent five-match Test series against England. He would be hoping to prove a point or two by making his bat do the talking in the challenging English conditions during a grueling tour of three-and-a-half months.

Cheteshwar Pujara's impressive Test records

The number three Test specialist had faced 525 deliveries during his stellar innings of 202 against Australia in Ranchi in March 2017 and thereby, surpassed Rahul Dravid's record of 495 deliveries that had taken him to register his career-best score of 270 against arch-rivals Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

'Pujji' had showcased a remarkable batting performance on a tough Johannesburg wicket which had an uneven bounce during the dead-rubber third Test match against in January 2018 against South Africa where it took him 53 balls to get off the mark. His patience bore fruits as he eventually went on to score 50 runs off 179 deliveries.

However, arguably the best innings of his Test career was against Australia in series-deciding fourth and final Test at 'Gabba' Brisbane. The Test specialist had shown a great amount of grit & determination during the second innings of the historic Test match.

The Gujarat cricketer made the Australian bowlers toil hard for his wicket even though they were resorting to bodyline bowling tactics. The Rajkot batsman stood tall by braving constant bouncer barrage and played an impactful knock of 56 runs from 211 deliveries.

Cheteshwar Pujara might not have taken his team past the finish line after he was trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Pat Cummins. Nonetheless, he had done his job and ensured that India did not concede the game from the position they were in at that point in time.

Youngster Rishabh Pant then anchored the Indian chase with an unbeaten 89 as the Men In Blue successfully chased down 328 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a 2-1 margin and also register successive Test series triumphs on Australian soil.