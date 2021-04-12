Is Chris Gayle Playing Tonight? PBKS Coach Wasim Jaffer Has HUGE Update On Playing XI

The KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings are all set to open their campaign in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League as they take on Rajasthan Royals on Monday, April 12. While they have built a star-studded line-up for the cash-rich league, Chris Gayle remains to be one of their most destructive players with the bat. The Southpaw has also emerged to be a top attraction in the T20 tournament. Ahead of the highly anticipated competition, the Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer had spoken about how the team management intends to use the swashbuckling left-hander.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Is Chris Gayle playing tonight?

Is Chris Gayle playing tonight? This is the question that is bound to cross the minds of the Punjab Kings fans ahead of their opening contest against Rajasthan Royals. The player did not feature in the playing eleven for the side in their initial matches last year. The PBKS think tank did intend to accommodate the T20 superstar in their line-up last year, but the veteran was suffering from food poisoning and missed crucial matches because of the same.

The 41-year-old made a significant impact in the latter half of the tournament in the UAE last year by smashing three stunning half-centuries in seven matches. While the seasoned campaigner has been known for his exploits as an opening batsman, the player was asked to bat at number 3 considering KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal's spectacular form in that edition. Ahead of the 14th season, Wasim Jaffer had hinted that the team could stick to the same strategy this year as well.

Speaking to InsideSport, The PBKS batting coach had confirmed that Gayle is likely to bat at number 3 for them in IPL 2021. Jaffer had indicated that the combo of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal should not be altered because of their success as openers. Jaffer reckoned that as the left-hander was highly successful in counter-attacking the opponents' bowlers in the middle overs, it is in the best interest of the team if he continues to bat at his last year's position. This is why we reckon that Chris Gayle will indeed take the field for PBKS in their inaugural contest against RR, and he will bat at number 3 in the game.

Chris Gayle IPL 2021

The superstar player has been a part of the cash-rich league since its first-ever edition. The cricketer made a name for himself with his sheer consistency at the top of the order while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore side from 2011 to 2017. He was signed by the Punjab-based franchise ahead of the 2018 season for INR 2 crore. With 132 IPL games under his belt, Gayle is one of the most experienced players in the team and he is expected to play a major role for them as they look to lay their hands on the coveted IPL trophy for the very first time.

RR vs PBKS live streaming information

The upcoming contest between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the game on the Star Sports Network. The RR vs PBKS live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+Hotstatar app and website.

PBKS team 2021

PBKS team 2021: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfraz Khan, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Darshan Nalkande, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

Image source: Punjab Kings Instagram