Is Chris Lynn Playing Tonight? MI Coach Zaheer Khan Provides MASSIVE Update

Rohit Sharma & co. did not have an ideal start to their Indian Premier League campaign this year as they ended up second in their opening clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. While opening batsman Chris Lynn ended up being the highest-scorer for this side in the crucial contest, he may not necessarily be an automatic selection in the franchise's upcoming clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders. With wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock also available for selection, it remains to be seen if the team management decides to persist with the in-form Lynn.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Is Chris Lynn playing tonight?

Is Chris Lynn playing tonight? The player impressed with a gutsy knock of 49 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in his first-ever match for the Mumbai Indians. The Australian cricketer warmed the bench last season as South Africa's Quinton de Kock was the team's first-choice opener. However, the wicketkeeper missed the first game of the season as he was undergoing his mandatory 7-day quarantine period.

Much to the MI fans' delight, the franchise's Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan recently confirmed in a virtual press conference that De Kock will be available for selection for their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The left-hander had finished the previous season as the second-highest run-scorer for his team with 503 runs from 16 matches. The southpaw was instrumental in the Rohit Sharma-led side clinching their fifth IPL championship trophy, and the think tank will be keen to accommodate him into the side this season as well. This could mean that despite an impressive start, Lynn could be benched for the team's forthcoming contest.

Quinton de Kock IPL 2021

The player provided the Mumbai Indians side with some stellar starts with the bat last year. The South African cricketer was one of the top performers for them last season, and he is expected to play a major role this year as well. The franchise had signed the cricketer ahead of the 2019 season. The Quinton de Kock IPL 2021 salary is set at INR 2.80 crore.

KKR vs MI live streaming info

The Kolkata Knight Riders will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 5th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The fixture will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Tuesday, April 13. Fans in India can catch the KKR vs MI live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app, whereas the live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 PM (IST).

Image source: Mumbai Indians Instagram