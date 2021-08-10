Is Colin Munro Retiring? New Zealand Player Drops Hint On Career Post T20 World Cup Snub

New Zealand's explosive opening batsman Colin Munro was every bowler's nightmare once upon a time. However, the left-hander had seen a dip in his career graph off late which has cost him a place in the New Zealand white ball Team. The cricketer on Monday dropped a major hint on his cricket career after being snubbed from the New Zealand team for the upcoming T20I World Cup.

Colin Munro Instagram post gives hint about his cricketing future

The upcoming T20 World Cup provided an ideal opportunity for the opening batsman to show his big-hitting ability however Colin Munro last international cricket match for New Zealand came back in February 2020 after which he lost his central contract later that year. After being snubbed from the T20 World Cup team, Colin Munro Instagram account saw the cricketer dropping a hint about retiring from cricket. The cricketer in his post stated that he was gutted to miss out on a place in the Kiwi side. He also added he might have well played his last match for the Black Caps.

Colin Munro news: New Zealand coach Gary Stead speaks about cricketer's exclusion from T20 World Cup team

Munro, who has 1724 T20I runs at 31.34 with a strike rate of 156.44 and has been playing T20 franchise cricket around the world with strong returns in the PSL, CPL, BBL and currently the Hundred. New Zealand coach Gary Stead while speaking to ESPNCricinfo also spoke Munro's exclusion from the World Cup squad. Stead said, "Colin's still available, but for the World Cup only. He wasn't available for any other tours, and we talked through that decision," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. "In the end, we've had a lot of success with guys in our squad in the last six months. We know Colin is a fine player - and still is - but unfortunately, we [would be] taking the 15 selected plus Adam Milne. He further added "I'm pleased he's frustrated. When you have a lot of quality players around, you can't fit everyone into 15 players. It's a call we've had to make. I've spoken to Colin about a week ago and he's clear on where he sits."

New Zealand name squad for T20 World Cup; Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme miss the cut

Not only Colin Munro but all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and veteran cricketer Ross Taylor missed the bus for the T20 World Cup. The New Zealand team for the ICC T20 World Cup will feature three spinners in form of Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Todd Astle. The frontline seamers in the team will be Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson and Kyle Jamieson. Coming to the All-rounder option, Kane Williamson will have options of Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham. Right-arm seamer Adam Milne has also received the nod, named as an injury cover.