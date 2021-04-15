Is David Miller Playing Tonight? RR's Batting Left In A Lurch After Ben Stokes Injury

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a huge blow recently as their star all-rounder Ben Stokes was ruled out of the IPL 2021 after playing only one match for the franchise. The Ben Stokes injury was caused while he was attempting to dismiss Chris Gayle at the boundary line in Rajasthan's opening encounter vs Punjab Kings. Stokes' absence has put the Royals team management in a major dilemma about the playing XI they should field in their upcoming match against Delhi Capitals.

Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the IPL following a broken finger in last night's game.



He will stay with the Royals and support the rest of the group in the upcoming matches.

Is David Miller playing tonight?

With Stokes injured, fans have been wondering, "Is David Miller playing tonight?" Rajasthan Royals have two options in the form of David Miller and Liam Livingstone to replace the injured Ben Stokes. But if the recent form and experience are anything to go by, it is likely that the Men in Pink would choose the South African over the Englishman.

Rajasthan could promote Jos Buttler to open the innings alongside Manan Vohra, which will vacate a spot for David Miller in the middle-order. The southpaw can provide the much-needed stability to Rajasthan's middle order, as well as, he can play the finisher's role with his explosive hitting abilities. The David Miller IPL 2021 performances will be crucial in determining how far the 2008 IPL champions go in the competition.

Meanwhile, the Ben Stokes injury is another addition to the Royals' list of injury woes. The Men in Pink are already without their pace spearhead Jofra Archer who is under rehab at present. The lethal pacer is yet to come back after having undergone surgery last month. Archer has been cleared to resume light training and is expected to join the franchise in the latter stage of the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals keen to get going on IPL points table

After narrowly losing the first game against Punjab Kings, Sanju Samson's men will now take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 7 of IPL 2021 on Thursday, April 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The RR vs DC live streaming will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). While Sanju Samson-led side will look to get off the mark on the IPL 2021 points table, Rishabh Pant's men will look to continue with the winning momentum.

For the RR vs DC live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, April 15. For RR vs DC live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The RR vs DC live streaming in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

