Is David Warner Pulling Out Of IPL 2021? SRH Captain Provides HUGE Hint For His Fans

The David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) side have had a dismal start to their Indian Premier League campaign this year. While they have been one of the most consistent teams in the cash-rich league, the SRH team 2021 have visibly struggled in terms of their consistency this season. Moreover, some have questioned the future availability of David Warner considering the fact that a number of Australian cricketers have left the tournament midway considering the COVID-19 situation in India. So the question is - 'Is David Warner pulling out of IPL 2021?' The cricketer recently gave fans a major hint regarding his future.

Is David Warner pulling out of IPL 2021?

Australian cricketers like Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa have already withdrawn from the ongoing edition of IPL. Moreover, the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) Chief Todd Greenberg, in an interview with Sydney radio station 2GB, recently mentioned that the Australian players are 'anxious' considering the latest developments as the Australian government's decision of suspending all passenger flights from Indian till May 15 could be a major sign of concern for the Australians who are currently in India for the IPL 2021.

It was speculated that the same would have an impact on the likes of David Warner and Steve Smith. However, taking to his social media accounts, Warner made it clear that is not looking to give up on his IPL dream. The dynamic batter mentioned that while it hurts to be on the losing end, the SRH side are fighters and they will certainly not give up.

Losing hurts and things may not be going our way but what I do know is we are fighters. We will never give up. #sunrisers #orangearmy @sunrisershyd https://t.co/EjB9XzexQG — David Warner (@davidwarner31) April 29, 2021

IPL 2021 points table updates

SRH are currently the wooden spooners in the IPL 2021. David Warner and co. have managed to win only a single contest after having played six matches so far in the competition. They are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table and are in search of a miraculous turnaround. CSK (10 points), RCB (10 points), DC (8 points), MI (4 points) are the teams who currently feature in the top four as of Thursday, April 29.

David Warner IPL 2021 stats

The swashbuckling batsman has contributed significantly towards the success of SRH in the past, both as a leader as well as a player. The left-hander has impressed with his gutsy performances with the bat this year as well. According to the David Warner IPL 2021 stats, the player has 193 runs so far from 6 matches. The star opener also has slammed two stunning half-centuries in the 14th edition of IPL. However, Warner surprisingly has an ordinary strike rate of 110.28 this year.

SRH team 2021

David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Image source: iplt20.com