Is 'deputy' Virat Missing Presence Of Leader MS Dhoni? Decoding Kohli's Post For MSD

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday took the internet by storm as he paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Kohli took to his official social media handles to share a picture with Dhoni where he said the most enjoyable time in his career was serving as deputy under the 2011 World Cup-winning captain. Kohli made his international debut under the captaincy of Dhoni and soon rose the ranks to become the number two in the Indian team.

Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PafGRkMH0Y — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 25, 2022

Kohli under Dhoni's captaincy

It was under Dhoni's captaincy that Kohli became to be known as a world-class batsman. Both Dhoni and Kohli have shared several match-winning partnerships for India and have often shown the kind of mutual respect they have for each other. When Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2015, Kohli penned an emotional note on social media, where he thanked the Ranchi-born cricketer for trusting him over the years.

Dhoni was appointed the captain of the Indian team in 2007. Kohli made his international debut a year later in 2008 after leading the Indian U-19 team to victory in the ICC U-19 World Cup. Kohli was also part of the Indian squad that won the 2011 World Cup under Dhoni's captaincy apart from their Champions Trophy victory in 2013.

From being a prodigy to becoming one of the greatest players in the world, Kohli transformed into a world-class cricketer under Dhoni. He also became the world No. 1 in all three formats while playing under Dhoni's captaincy. The first time Kohli experienced leading the Indian side was in 2014 after Dhoni announced his retirement from Test cricket. However, Dhoni continued being the captain in white-ball formats until Kohli took over in 2017.

Virat Kohli- MS Dhoni partnership

Kohli played a total of 210 matches under Dhoni's captaincy from 2008 to 2016. He scored 9,280 runs at an average of 49.10, including 25 centuries and 53 half-centuries.

Kohli also received a lot of guidance from Dhoni during his initial years as captain of the Indian team. Dhoni was often spotted helping Kohli out with field placements and other important decisions such as taking the DRS call or guiding bowlers with what kind of deliveries they needed to bowl when Kohli was busy fielding near the boundary line.

Kohli was achieving new heights each day under Dhoni's guidance. However, things started to look grim for Kohli after Dhoni retired in 2020. Interestingly, Kohli's slide as captain and a player began during the same period when Dhoni took a back seat from international cricket. Kohli has not been in the best of form for the past couple of years. He has not scored a century since 2019, which was the year Dhoni played his last match in international cricket.

Image: BCCI