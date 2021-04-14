Is Devdutt Padikkal Playing Tonight? RCB Ponder Opening Combination Against SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a massive blow after their opener Devdutt Padikkal tested positive for the ungodly coronavirus ahead of IPL 2021. The Devdutt Padikkal COVID-19 news just before the start of the tournament was a massive setback for the RCB, who are chasing their first IPL title. However, to RCB fans' delight, the Devdutt Padikkal COVID-19 test returned negative in time, but the RCB team management wanted him to recover fully before he took the field so they rested him from the tournament opener against Mumbai.

Is Devdutt Padikkal playing tonight against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

With RCB set to take Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, fans have been wondering, "Is Devdutt Padikkal playing tonight?" To answer the query, yes, Devdutt Padikkal is playing tonight against SRH. Recently, in a video uploaded by RCB, Padikkal said that he is perfectly fine now and is trying to stay fit and be ready for the game. Even coach Mike Hesson has confirmed that Padikkal is very much in contention to play against SRH.

Padikkal said that COVID was a setback and he wished that it did not happen but that is something he could not control so once it was there, he had to accept the way it was. He further said that it was just about making sure that he stays fit and be ready for the game. The dynamic left-hander assured RCB fans that he is completely fine now and is able to move around and hit the ball well. Padikkal stated that unless you are 100 per cent fit, you cannot push yourself so he just wanted to make sure that he is totally fit.

Devdutt Padikkal was one of the emerging talents in the IPL last year as he continued his impressive domestic form into the competition. The Karnataka opener finished his debut campaign with 473 runs, the most by an RCB batsman last year. He continued his good touch into the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 and the Vijay Hazare tournaments and is now all set to open alongside his captain Virat Kohli.

Padikkal's return would be a massive boost for RCB as the Karnataka batsman provides variety and balance to their top-heavy side. Meanwhile, the Devdutt Padikkal IPL 2021 form would be crucial in determining RCB's chances of winning their maiden IPL title. RCB and SRH are all set to lock horns in Match 6 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday, April 14 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

