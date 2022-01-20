Is Dhoni Handing Over CSK Captaincy To Jadeja? Netizens Notice Big Change On Wikipedia

Ever since Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced their list of retained players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auctions, cricket fans have been wondering if the four-times IPL champions will be led by a new skipper, starting from the 2022 edition. CSK named allrounder Ravindra Jadeja as their first retention for Rs 16 crore, and retained MS Dhoni for Rs 12 crore, ahead of Moeen Ali (retained for Rs 8 crore), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Retained for Rs 6 crore). It was understood that Dhoni opted to not be named as the first retention because he is already 40 years old and may retire as a player in the coming years.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, cricket fans noticed a change in the Wikipedia page of CSK which left them wondering if Dhoni has handed over the responsibility of leading the team to Ravindra Jadeja. On the Wikipedia page of CSK, Jadeja has been named as the captain of the team, alongside coach Stephen Fleming. CSK fans had mixed emotions on spotting Jadeja being named as the skipper. Notably, the team hasn’t provided any kind of official announcement on whether Dhoni will continue to lead CSK and accordingly, the information on Wikipedia may likely change later.

Ravindra Jadeja's journey with CSK so far

While Dhoni has been the key figure for CSK over the years, Jadeja has also played an important role in the team's success in the past few years. He was first bought by the team in the IPL 2012 players auction for an approximate amount of Rs 9.8 crore, which made him the most expensive player of that year’s auction. He went on to play for Gujarat Giants for the 2016 and 2017 season as CSK were banned from the tournament.

During CSK’a return in the 2018 edition, Jadeja played an important role in the team’s third title-winning campaign. During the last edition of IPL in 2021, Jadeja contributed with 13 wickets and 227 runs in total and helped the franchise pick their fourth IPL title and become the second most successful team in the history of the T20 league. If Dhoni hands over the captaincy to Jadeja, CSK would have a good chance to build their team around him under Dhoni’s guidance.

