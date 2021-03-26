Is Eoin Morgan Playing Today Vs India? Latest Injury Update On England Captain

The second ODI between India and England is set to get underway on Friday, March 26 at the Maharashtra Cricket Associaton Stadium in Pune. Ahead of the much-awaited contest, there have been several reports about the Eoin Morgan injury that have been doing the rounds on the internet. The Eoin Morgan injury reports have left fans wondering about when will Eoin Morgan return.

Eoin Morgan injury update: England captain ruled out of ODI series vs India, uncertainty looms over IPL participation

"Is Eoin Morgan playing today" and if not "when is Eoin Morgan coming back" are two questions that have left fans pondering about the England captain's future. During the first ODI, Morgan split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger that required four stitches. Morgan's injury on the field also saw him struggle with the bat in the second innings as he was dismissed cheaply for just 22 runs.

The answer to the "Is Eoin Morgan playing today" question is no as the southpaw has been ruled out of the ODI series against India. Jos Buttler is set to take charge of the England team for the last two ODIs, with Liam Livingstone in line for a debut. Eoin Morgan return will be one of the most vital things from the Kolkata Knight Riders' perspective as the Englishman is set to lead the franchise in the upcoming IPL 2021 that is slated to commence from April 9.

The ECB hasn't yet provided an official Eoin Morgan injury update and there is still no clarity on his comeback. If Morgan's injury rules him out of the IPL 2021, it will be a huge blow for the KKR. The franchise narrowly missed out on a playoffs berth last year and with new additions to the squad this year, the Men in Purple need a solid captain to lead them.

Meanwhile, according to the IPL schedule, KKR will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Sunday, April 11 in Chennai. The KKR vs SRH game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The two-time IPL champions will play their first three matches in Chennai, followed by two in Mumbai, four in Ahmedabad and the final five games in Bengaluru

KKR team 2021

KKR players retained

Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert.

KKR players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Harbhajan Singh (â‚¹2 crore), Shakib-al-Hasan (â‚¹3.2 crore), Ben Cutting (â‚¹75 lakh), Karun Nair (â‚¹50 lakh), Pawan Negi (â‚¹50 lakh), Sheldon Jackson (â‚¹20 lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (â‚¹20 lakh) and Vaibhav Arora (â‚¹20 lakh).

