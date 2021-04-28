Is Imran Tahir Playing Tonight? CSK Ponder Upon Playing XI Against Reeling SRH In Delhi

The Chennai Super Kings have showcased spectacular form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. With four successive victories to their name, they will be keen to capitalise on the momentum that they are carrying into the fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two teams will lock horns in the 23rd match of the IPL 2021 on Wednesday, April 28 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

It remains to be seen if the CSK side decide to tinker with their last game's winning combination as they move to a new venue. Is Imran Tahir playing tonight? Let's assess the possibilities of the veteran spinner taking the field against David Warner and co.

Is Imran Tahir playing tonight?

The crafty leg-spinner has proved his mettle in white-ball cricket with exemplary performances over the years. While the Chennai Super Kings acquired the services of the talented cricketer ahead of the 2018 edition of the cash-rich league, the bowler has played only four matches for the franchise in the last two seasons. Tahir featured in the CSK playing eleven only on three occasions last year in the UAE. However, it is expected that he will play a major role on Indian wickets in the IPL 2021.

Imran Tahir played his first match of the season on Sunday when CSK squared off against RCB. The Imran Tahir IPL 2021 campaign began with a bang as the 42-year-old performed brilliantly with the ball in the contest and impressed fans with his tidy spell. The wrist-spinner conceded just 16 runs from his full quota of four overs and also claimed two crucial wickets in the important fixture.

Dynamic all-rounder Moeen Ali missed out on the team's last game because of a niggle. While Tahir replaced the England international in the playing eleven against RCB, Ali also is expected to be fit for the CSK vs SRH clash. Considering the fact that the wicket at Delhi will provide assistance to spin bowlers, Dwayne Bravo could make way for Moeen Ali in the particular contest.

Moeen Ali injury update

Moeen Ali was carrying a niggle that he had sustained during CSK's match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Subsequently, the Moeen Ali injury became the reason behind his exclusion from CSK's playing XI against RCB. The nature of the Moeen Ali injury is still not known, however, MS Dhoni had informed during the toss vs RCB that he was carrying a slight niggle, which is why it is likely that the all-rounder will return to the playing XI for CSK's upcoming game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Imran Tahir IPL stats

The champions spinner has featured in 59 matches so far in the Indian Premier League. The player has claimed 82 wickets in the T20 competition with an impressive economy rate of 7.76. It is worth mentioning that the cricketer also won the Purple Cap in 2019 by picking 26 wickets in the season.

CSK team 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Moeen Ali, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

