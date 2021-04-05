Is IPL 2021 Cancelled? BCCI Chief, State Minister Comment Post Maharashtra Lockdown News

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to commence on April 9 in Chennai. As per the IPL 2021 schedule, the tournament opener will see defending champions Mumbai Indians lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The IPL 2021 is just four days away from getting underway, however, there's still a massive cloud of uncertainty looming over the smooth conduct of India's cricketing carnival.

IPL 2021 schedule: Tournament to go ahead as planned despite Maharashtra lockdown

The Mumbai coronavirus cases are increasing significantly with each passing day which has put the IPL 2021 in jeopardy. Moreover, the partial Maharashtra lockdown that was announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, has worried IPL fans about the commencement of the cricketing extravaganza. The ever-increasing surge in Mumbai coronavirus cases has left fans wondering, "Is IPL 2021 cancelled?" To answer the "Is IPL 2021 cancelled?" question, no, the IPL 2021 is not cancelled.

On Monday, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik confirmed that the IPL 2021 matches would be going ahead as scheduled in Mumbai and there would be no hurdles. While speaking to ANI, Malik said that permission has been given for the matches with restrictions and the crowd would not be allowed to enter the stadiums. He added that whoever is participating in the IPL will have to stay at one place in isolation.

Malik further said that they have given permission based on the condition that there will be no overcrowding. He also revealed that there are many people demanding vaccination and BCCI has also requested for the players to be vaccinated. However, Malik reckoned that unless the Central Government gives them permission, they cannot do so. In what could be a piece of delightful news for IPL fans, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, on Sunday, confirmed that the cash-rich league will take place as per schedule.

The BCCI is also aiming to get the Indian cricket team and its members vaccinated with the IPL 2021 fast approaching and the ICC T20 World Cup in hindsight. The BCCI has said that it will get in touch with the Health Ministry to make the vaccination available to the players, irrespective of their age. BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said that vaccine is the only 'solution' now and urged the government to make it open for players of Team India and other cricketers in the domestic circuit as well.

SOURCE: IPL TWITTER