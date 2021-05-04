Is IPL 2021 Cancelled? Fans Predict Sourav Ganguly's Next Biggest Challenge

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League had to be halted midway after several players from multiple franchises tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The competition was postponed indefinitely on Tuesday after an emergency meeting that featured officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as the IPL governing council. However, the IPL 2021 postponement is a major sign of concern for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, and he will have to take a number of important decisions in the coming days.

IPL latest news: Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

Is IPL 2021 cancelled? While many fans wonder about the tournament's future, considering the latest developments, the BCCI and the IPL governing council have maintained that the edition does not stand cancelled, but it is postponed. The IPL suspension news came out on Tuesday, soon after it was reported that Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra have tested positive for the deadly virus. The Amit Mishra and Wriddhiman Saha IPL news proved to be the final coffin, and it has forced BCCI to re-think their plans regarding the T20 competition.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



IPL 2021 postponed: What does this mean for Sourav Ganguly and co.?

The major challenge for the BCCI chief would have to make the necessary travel arrangement for overseas cricketers as well as support staff members who are left stranded in India after the competition was indefinitely postponed. According to PTI, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed that the board will find a way to send the overseas players home after the tournament was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday. Patel did not disclose details about how the players will be sent back but hinted that they are finding out ways to send them back safely.

However, with several countries contemplating on suspending passenger flights from India and with the Australia travel ban in place, it surely is going to be an intimidating challenge for the Indian cricket board. With the IPL 2021 postponed, the Aussie players have nowhere to go as the Australian government has issued a ban on all passenger flights coming from India till May 15. Moreover, the potency of the IPL 2021 bio-bubble is also under the scanner and which could also dent BCCI's reputation.

IPL latest news: When will IPL 2021 resume?

While speaking to Republic World, a top BCCI official said that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and not cancelled. He added that the IPL 2021 resumption date will be decided next week. The official also assured that all IPL 2021 matches will be rescheduled once they get clearance for shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai and added that until then, the teams will remain in the bio-bubble.

However, the BCCI could face yet another major setback if they do not receive clearance to conduct the remaining matches in Mumbai after a short break. They could surely look to accommodate the tournament somewhere in September, like the previous year, but it will not be easy looking at India's packed cricketing calendar. India will be busy playing a five-match Test series in England which ends on September 14 followed by a three-match T20I and ODI series at home vs South Africa.

The richest cricket will look to complete this year's IPL before the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. This is why they also could look at the option of scrapping the home series against South Africa. It remains to be seen if the IPL 2021 COVID-19 fiasco has any impact on the ICC T20 World Cup, as the BCCI were keen on conducting the marquee event on Indian soil.

