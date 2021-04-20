Is Ishant Sharma Playing Tonight? DC's Bowling Options Increase Ahead Of Critical MI Clash

Delhi Capitals are set to take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of the IPL 2021 on Tuesday, April 20 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The two sides collided in last year's final, making it a rematch of sorts. It was the Mumbai-based franchise who emerged victorious, thus denying Delhi their maiden IPL title.

Is Ishant Sharma playing tonight vs Mumbai Indians?

Delhi suffered massive blows ahead of the IPL 2021 after losing two of their most crucial players. Skipper Shreyas Iyer suffered a shoulder injury during the India vs England ODI series which ruled him out of the IPL 2021. To make matters worse, all-rounder Axar Patel also tested positive for COVID-19 during his mandatory quarantine ahead of the tournament.

Moreover, Ishant Sharma had also suffered a heel injury. The Ishant Sharma injury kept him out of Delhi's playing XI for the first three games. Ahead of the clash against Mumbai, fans have been wondering "Is Ishant Sharma playing tonight?"

Delhi Capitals fans can now heave a sigh of relief as Ishant Sharma has been cleared to play in the remainder of the IPL 2021. While speaking to ANI, a source from the DC camp said that Ishant Sharma, who was struggling with a heel niggle, is good to go now. The source further said that DC management had to take the Ishant Sharma injury slow and easy as they have a long road ahead of them and also because he is an important part of their bowling attack.

Ishant Sharma's return could be a major boost to Delhi's pace attack who has struggled in the competition so far. In their last game against Punjab Kings, Kagiso Rabada and debutant Lukman Meriwala were bludgeoned by the Punjab batsmen. It is likely that Ishant Sharma will replace Meriwala for the game against Mumbai. The Ishant Sharma IPL 2021 price is set at INR 1.10 crore as he was retained by DC ahead of the 14th season

Notably, youngster Avesh Khan has been the only pacer who has performed consistently in the competition so far with his different variations. The Avesh Khan IPL stats this year have been pretty impressive. The Avesh Khan IPL stats for 2021 include the six wickets he has picked in 3 games at a sensational average of 14.67. He is also placed third in the Purple Cap list.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have started their IPL 2021 campaign on a high, having won two out of the three games they have played. While Delhi beat Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings comprehensively, they narrowly lost a thriller against Rajasthan Royals. Shikhar Dhawan's stunning form with the bat is a major positive for DC whereas young pacer Avesh Khan has also made the most of his chances this year and has impressed with his wicket-taking abilities. Rishabh Pant's men will look to keep up with the winning momentum and avenge their defeat from the IPL 2020 final by beating Mumbai Indians.

DC vs MI live streaming details

For the DC vs MI live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, April 20. For DC vs MI live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The DC vs MI live streaming in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SOURCE: ISHANT SHARMA INSTAGRAM