Is It The End Of Road For Dinesh Karthik In T20Is After World Cup? Chetan Sharma Answers

Dinesh Karthik forced his way into Team India's T20I setup after pulling off stupendous performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a finisher. Despite doing well with the bat in the lead up to the T20 World Cup 2022, Karthik has failed to score runs in the multi-nation event.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee announced the squads for the New Zealand and Bangladesh series in which Dinesh Karthik's name was ignored for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. While it is been speculated that the T20 World Cup could be Dinesh Karthik's last appearance in the shortest format, chief selector Chetan Sharma has refused shutting doors on Karthik.

Why was Dinesh Karthik not picked for New Zealand tour?

The selectors announced unprecedented four squads for two separate away-series. India vs New Zealand T20I series will begin four days after the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup on November 18 in Wellington. The second match will be played on November 20 in Mount Maunganui, while the series will conclude on November 22 in Napier.

Chief selector Chetan Sharma, during a virtual interaction, shared his thoughts on Dinesh Karthik's exclusion from the T20I series. He said, "The World Cup is going to finish in some days and so we need to decide whom to rest or not. He (Karthik) has been performing and he is available to us. But this time we just thought of trying a different set of players after the World Cup."

Sharma refused to share details on Karthik's injury which he suffered during the South Africa tie and also did not discuss why the veteran stumper was in need of workload management having played 27 T20Is for India over the last four months. "The medical team is looking after him, it's an internal matter so it's not wise to disclose anything here. He is part and parcel of the World Cup and he is doing well," he explained.

Will he be available to play against Bangladesh?

Rishabh Pant is likely to get his first match of the T20 World Cup after reports emerged about Dinesh Karthik being a doubtful starter for India's next encounter with Bangladesh. As per the report, he is suffering from back spasms which forced him to leave the field during the last five overs of the South Africa tie.

A senior BCCI official while speaking to PTI on condition of anonymity said, "Karthik felt pain in his lower back. We haven't heard about the severity of his back spasm. The medical team is working to get him fit as heat treatment and massaging helps reduce the discomfort, quickly. So don't rule him out yet."