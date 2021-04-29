Is Jimmy Neesham Playing Today? MI Mull Scrapping 3 Overseas Players Strategy In Delhi

Defending champions Mumbai Indians started their IPL 2021 campaign with a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, they made a solid comeback in the next two games and secured thrilling wins, both of which were low-scoring encounters. But since then, nothing has gone Mumbai's way as they went on to lose two consecutive games against Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

Is Jimmy Neesham playing today?

The Mumbai outfit is currently placed fourth on the IPL 2021 points table with two wins and three losses. One of the major reasons behind their dismal performances is the lack of contribution from their middle-order which has failed to click this year. Moreover, the Men in Blue and Gold have adapted to a rather unusual strategy of using only three overseas players in the last two games and it will be safe to say that the decision has backfired big time, which is why the defending champions could scrap the move and play four overseas players.

Considering Mumbai's middle-order woes and lack of a sixth bowling option, fans have been wondering "Is Jimmy Neesham playing today?" The southpaw could provide much-needed impetus to the innings in the middle-overs, as wee as, he can add quick runs at the death. Neesham can also chip in with a couple of overs and is brilliant in the field. It is likely that Mumbai Indians will include Jimmy Neesham in the playing XI on Thursday vs Rajasthan Royals, which will provide a good balance to their line-up. This could mean that Mumbai would have to do without either Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya or Jayant Yadav in all likelihood depending on the conditions as well.

Jimmy Neesham IPL 2021 deal

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians acquired Jimmy Neesham's services by signing the player in the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year in Chennai. The Jimmy Neesham IPL 2021 base price was INR 50 lakh and MI bought the talented cricketer at the same price. Neesham is yet to play a game in this competition as of Thursday.

MI vs RR prediction

As per our MI vs RR prediction, the Mumbai Indians are likely to trump the Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming encounter and move up the IPL 2021 points table.

MI vs RR live telecast and streaming details

For the MI vs RR live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, April 29. For MI vs RR live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The MI vs RR live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SOURCE: MUMBAI INDIANS INSTAGRAM