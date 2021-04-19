Is Jofra Archer Playing Tonight? RR Bowler's Update Makes Fans Wonder Ahead Of CSK Game

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 12 of the IPL 2021 on Monday, April 9 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The CSK vs RR live action will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). The Royals have had a couple of huge setbacks in the form of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

Is Jofra Archer playing tonight?

The Ben Stokes injury was caused while he was attempting to dismiss Chris Gayle at the boundary line in Rajasthan's opening encounter vs Punjab Kings. Consequently, the Ben Stokes injury ruled the all-rounder out of the competition. On the other hand, Archer's IPL participation was delayed due to a surgery he had to undergo after picking up a finger injury.

The lanky speedster underwent surgery on the middle finger of his right hand on March 29 and subsequently returned to training after receiving the all-clear from his medical consultant. Moreover, Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara had said that the RR management is certainly hoping that Archer will be available for some part of the IPL. The pacer's return to training and Sangakkara's statement has made fans wonder, "Is Jofra Archer playing tonight vs CSK?"

To answer the "Is Jofra Archer playing tonight vs CSK?" question, no, the RR pacer is not going to play against CSK. The ECB released a statement after Archer's surgery. The statement stated that Archer will return to light training in the coming week where he will closely work with the Sussex and England men's medical teams. The ECB were hopeful that Archer would be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week.

According to the statement, the Jofra Archer IPL 2021 update will be provided once he has returned to bowling to assess the effectiveness of his recent injection. The statement also said that no decision has been made as yet on when Archer is due to return to playing.

Jofra Archer news

The Jofra Archer IPL 2021 absence could harm RR big time. In their first game against PBKS, RR bowlers were hammered all over the park and Archer's absence was evident. The franchise would hope that the Englishman gets fit in time and joins the side for the latter part of the tournament. Meanwhile, RR will look to beat Chennai and secure their second win of the IPL 2021.

CSK vs RR live telecast and streaming details

For the CSK vs RR live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, April 19. For CSK vs RR live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The CSK vs RR live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SOURCE: JOFRA ARCHER INSTAGRAM