Is Kagiso Rabada Playing Tonight? DC's Bowling In Trouble Post Anrich Nortje Health Update

The Delhi Capitals had an ideal start to their Indian Premier League campaign this year as they claimed a comprehensive victory against the Chennai Super Kings in their opening fixture of the season. They will look to come up with a similar performance in their upcoming clash against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, April 15. However, the team management could be forced to reconsider their plans ahead as uncertainty looms over the inclusion of prominent speedsters Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals: Is Kagiso Rabada playing tonight?

Is Kagiso Rabada playing tonight? The Delhi Capitals fans would be looking for an answer to this question as there is no confirmation regarding the fast bowler's availability. Kagiso Rabada flew to Mumbai along with Anrich Nortje after the South Africa vs Pakistan second ODI. The duo missed the team's opening contest in the IPL as they were undergoing the mandatory 7-day quarantine period.

According to ANI, Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje tested positive for COVID-19 recently. He is still awaiting reports of his second COVID-19 test and will be unavailable for selection for DC's clash against RR. Uncertainty looms over Kagiso Rabada's inclusion as well as the fast bowler had travelled to Mumbai along with Anrich Nortje from South Africa.

While Kagiso Rabada is available for selection for the upcoming contest, he could be rested by the team management for the particular fixture as a precaution. The right-arm pacer had also joined the DC squad for their training session ahead of their clash against RR. However, since he was on the same flight with Nortje, he also could miss out on the cricketing action until the Anrich Nortje COVID-19 negative report arrives.

The Anrich Nortje COVID-19 news could come in as a major blow for Rishabh Pant and co. as they would have been keen to include the two South African fast bowlers in their line-up for their forthcoming fixtures. The two bowlers were instrumental in the team making it to their maiden final last year. While Rabada finished the season with 30 wickets and was also the Purple Cap winner, Nortje claimed 22 wickets from 16 games.

RR vs DC live streaming details

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals team will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 7th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The contest will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, April 15. Fans in India can catch the RR vs DC live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app, whereas the live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 PM (IST).

Kagiso Rabada IPL 2021 salary

The star bowler is an integral part of the Delhi Capitals squad. The pacer performed brilliantly in the previous edition of the cash-rich league in the UAE and made a significant impact with his tidy spells. The franchise retained their premier bowler ahead of the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year. The Kagiso Rabada IPL 2021 salary is set at INR 4.2 crore.

