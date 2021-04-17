Last Updated:

Is Kane Williamson Playing Tonight? SRH Almost Confirm Playing XI Ahead Of MI Game

Is Kane Williamson playing tonight? The New Zealand captain has provided an update himself on his fitness status ahead of the MI vs SRH game on Saturday.

Written By
Smit Trivedi
Is Kane Williamson playing tonight

Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to get going in the IPL 2021 as the David Warner-led team are yet to register their first win of the tournament. The 2016 IPL champions are all set to face Mumbai Indians on Saturday but the mystery around snubbing Kane Williamson continues to astound fans. He is said to be recovering from an elbow injury. With SRH looking to solidify their middle order after two failed performances, we look to answer the question "Is Kane Williamson playing tonight?"

Is Kane Williamson playing tonight? Kiwi batter likely to feature against reigning IPL champions

Sunrisers Hyderabad kicked off their IPL 2021 campaign with a narrow loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in their tournament opener. After losing to the Kolkata-based team in their first game, The Orange Army took on RCB in their second match where David Warner and co. had a dramatic batting collapse. Following an excellent outing with the ball, RCB set a target of 150 for SRH to chase in order to record their first win of the tournament. SRH seemed to be cruising towards an easy win but faltered after the wicket of David Warner as SRH lost the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad to left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed in one over. 

READ | MI vs SRH live stream, pitch report, Chennai weather forecast, IPL 2021 Match 9 preview

With the team's middle-order unable to play well, the franchise will unfortunately have to do without Kane Williamson for another week, which means that the premier batsman is set to miss another 2-3 matches. SRH skipper David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Rashid Khan are the automatic picks for the overseas player slot with Mohammad Nabi or Jason Holder filling in the fourth spot for SRH in Williamson's absence. Holder is likely to retain his spot after an impressive spell of 3-30 against RCB. 

READ | IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers perform in famous plays in 1st team bonding session

MI vs SRH live streaming: How to catch MI vs SRH live telecast in India? 

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians in the next match of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Saturday. Fans in India can catch the MI vs SRH live telecast on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 PM (IST) with the MI vs SRH live streaming available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For the MI vs SRH live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

READ | R Ashwin signs unique business deal during IPL 2021, spinner sets ideal retirement plan

Kane Williamson IPL 2021

Kane Williamson has a vital cog in SRH's success over the years and is expected to play an influential role in this season as well. The New Zealand captain recorded over 317 runs in 12 matches last season at a fantastic average of 45.28 while accumulating three half-centuries in the process. The Kane Williamson IPL 2021 salary stands at INR 3 crore.

READ | BCCI to send legal team as Bihar Cricket Association hosts BCL without permission

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND