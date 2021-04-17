Is Kane Williamson Playing Tonight? SRH Almost Confirm Playing XI Ahead Of MI Game

Sunrisers Hyderabad have struggled to get going in the IPL 2021 as the David Warner-led team are yet to register their first win of the tournament. The 2016 IPL champions are all set to face Mumbai Indians on Saturday but the mystery around snubbing Kane Williamson continues to astound fans. He is said to be recovering from an elbow injury. With SRH looking to solidify their middle order after two failed performances, we look to answer the question "Is Kane Williamson playing tonight?"

Sunrisers Hyderabad kicked off their IPL 2021 campaign with a narrow loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in their tournament opener. After losing to the Kolkata-based team in their first game, The Orange Army took on RCB in their second match where David Warner and co. had a dramatic batting collapse. Following an excellent outing with the ball, RCB set a target of 150 for SRH to chase in order to record their first win of the tournament. SRH seemed to be cruising towards an easy win but faltered after the wicket of David Warner as SRH lost the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad to left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed in one over.

With the team's middle-order unable to play well, the franchise will unfortunately have to do without Kane Williamson for another week, which means that the premier batsman is set to miss another 2-3 matches. SRH skipper David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Rashid Khan are the automatic picks for the overseas player slot with Mohammad Nabi or Jason Holder filling in the fourth spot for SRH in Williamson's absence. Holder is likely to retain his spot after an impressive spell of 3-30 against RCB.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians in the next match of the ongoing Indian Premier League on Saturday. Fans in India can catch the MI vs SRH live telecast on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 PM (IST) with the MI vs SRH live streaming available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For the MI vs SRH live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

Kane Williamson has a vital cog in SRH's success over the years and is expected to play an influential role in this season as well. The New Zealand captain recorded over 317 runs in 12 matches last season at a fantastic average of 45.28 while accumulating three half-centuries in the process. The Kane Williamson IPL 2021 salary stands at INR 3 crore.