Is Kane Williamson Playing Tonight? SRH Likely To Reconsider Overseas Players Against RCB

The David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad came second in their opening clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The 2016 champions will square off against the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12, and will be keen to get off the mark on the points table with a comprehensive victory. It is expected that the SRH think tank will look to make a few changes in their line-up as they look to accommodate Kane Williamson in the playing eleven.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Is Kane Williamson playing tonight?

Is Kane Williamson playing tonight? This question is bound to cross the minds of the SRH fans as the star batter missed out on the team's opening encounter against KKR. The New Zealand captain has been an integral part of the Hyderabad-based franchise for several years now. While a certain section of fans has questioned the cricketer's performances in the shortest format, the batsman has successfully proved that power-hitting should not be considered a pre-requisite in T20 cricket as he has relied on his timing to make an impact in white-ball matches.

Speaking on Williamson's exclusion from the playing eleven, Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Baylis had revealed in a post-match press conference after the SRH vs KKR clash that the team management felt that the Kiwi batsman needed some more time to gain match fitness. The New Zealand international had sustained an elbow injury which had forced him to miss the limited-overs series against Bangladesh ahead of the Indian Premier League. Baylis had also suggested that Williamson could have played in place of Jonny Bairstow if he was completely fit.

However, after facing a loss in their first game, the franchise will be keen to add the 30-year-old in the playing eleven for their match against RCB. David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi were the four overseas players the team had gone with for their game against KKR. SRH could include Williamson in place of Nabi for their upcoming fixture in order to further strengthen their batting line-up. They can use the likes of Vijay Shankar and Abdul Samad to fill the void that Nabi's absence will create in their bowling attack.

Kane Williamson IPL 2021

The star cricketer has contributed significantly towards the success of the SRH team in the cash-rich league, and he is expected to play a major role in this season as well. The batter amassed 317 runs from 12 games in the previous edition at a fantastic average of 45.28. Williamson also smashed three stunning half-centuries in the 13th edition of the IPL in the UAE and was instrumental in the team finishing in the top four.

SRH vs RCB live streaming and SRH vs RCB live scores information

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 6th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Fans in India can catch the SRH vs RCB live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app, whereas the live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 PM (IST). For the SRH vs RCB live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

SRH team 2021

SRH team 2021: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

