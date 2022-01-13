'Is Ladke Ko Free Hi Chhod Do': Sehwag Lauds 'one Of Biggest Match-winners' Rishabh Pant

Amidst all the severe criticism against Rishabh Pant because of the manner in which he was dismissed in the second innings of second India vs South Africa Test match, the 24-year old made an impressive comeback with a match-winning knock in the second innings of the third and final Test in Cape Town.

Because of Pant's impressive century knock, former explosive opening Indian batter Virender Sehwag heaped praise on the wicket-keeper.

India vs South Africa: Virender Sehwag lauds Rishabh Pant

In a match when most batters struggled, Rishabh Pant seemed to score with ease as he scored an impressive century off 133 deliveries. Following the 24-year old's impressive knock, Virender Sehwag took to his official Twitter handle to praise him as he asked people to leave Pant 'free'. The veteran batter ended his praise by stating that the Indian wicket-keeper is 'one of the biggest match-winners in Test cricket.'

Is ladke ko free hi chhod do. One of the biggest match winners in Test Cricket round the world #RishabhPant — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 13, 2022

IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant smacks outstanding hundred

Rishabh Pant smashed a fantastic century off 133 deliveries, an inning that included six boundaries and four sixes. As Team India looks to set up a decent target for South Africa to chase in the third and final Test match in Cape Town, the 24-year old has hit more than half the runs in the second innings. It seems his innings will certainly quieten the doubters for some time as he has contributed with another match-winning inning that will be remembered for years to come. Previously, Pant established his name in international cricket by smacking centuries in Australia and England.

How to watch India vs South Africa live?

Cricket fans interested in watching the third and final India vs South Africa Test match can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights for the series. As for the IND vs SA live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. The match is currently taking place at Newlands Cricket Ground from January 11-15, with live coverage beginning at 2:00 PM IST every day.