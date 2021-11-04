'Is MS Dhoni Acting In Sooryavanshi?': Gulshan Grover Posts Picture With MSD On Film Set

Ahead of Rohit Shetty's much-awaited upcoming release Sooryavanshi, actor Gulshan Grover on social media ,shared a photo with veteran cricketer MS Dhoni from the studio. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “On the sets of #Sooryavanshi with brother @msdhoni. What? Is MS Dhoni acting in the film or happened to filming in the same studio? @akshaykumar." This triggered a discussion on social media if the former Indian captain is making his debut in the movie, with many guessing that Dhoni will appear in a cameo, while some others felt it was a coincidence and that the team India mentor was probably there for some advertising shoot.

On the sets of #Sooryavanshi with brother @msdhoni . What? Is MS Dhoni acting in the film or happened to filming in the same studio? @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/BjMkadiZFF — Gulshan Grover (@GulshanGroverGG) November 2, 2021

The movie (Sooryavanshi), a cop drama, was originally slated to hit big screens in March last year, but with the outbreak of the pandemic, and theatres being shut, the movie was delayed by more than a year but, is now set to hit thetheatres from November 5.

The movie starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will start its theatrical run on Friday, November 5, 2021 and will also see special cameos from Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh who will reprise their iconic characters from Shetty’s previous cop dramas- Singham and Simmba respectively.

In the movie, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of an ATS (anti-terrorist squad) officer in Sooryavanshi. Directed by Rohit Shetty and bankrolled by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films, Sooryavanshi is slated to release on November 5, 2021. The movie also features Katrina Kaif in a lead role. Apart from this, it stars Jackie Shroff as the main antagonist. While Akshay Kumar will be essaying the lead role in this action flick that is a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will have a brief cameo as their popular characters Singham and Simmba respectively.

Sooryavanshi Cast

Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi

Katrina Kaif as Aditi Sooryavanshi

Ajay Devgn as DCP Bajirao Singham

Ranveer Singh as Inspector Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao

Syed Jaaved Ahmed Jaaferi as Vikram

Gulshan Grover as Usmani

Abhimanyu Singh as Vinod Thapar

Jackie Shroff as Lashkar Khan

Niharica Raizada as Tara

Image: Twitter/ Gulshan Grover (@GulshanGroverGG)