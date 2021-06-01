Is MS Dhoni India's Jofra Archer? CSK Captain's Another Old Tweet Makes Netizens Explode

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is a man of few words who only speaks during post-match presentations and press conferences but when he does, he always manages to tickle the funny bones of listeners. However, during his playing days on the international stage, he used to be pretty vocal from behind the stumps. Dhoni's instructions and guidance to his players from behind the wicket used to be hilarious.

MS Dhoni's hilarious tweet from 2021 resurfaces on Twitter

Dhoni believes in maintaining a low profile outside the field, be it social media or his public life. However, there was a time when he used to interact with his fans on Twitter, giving them an insight into his personal and professional lives. Recently, a few tweets from MS Dhoni Twitter account from 2012 have resurfaced and been in the news.

In one of the tweets that reappeared on social media, Dhoni gave a fitting reply to a Twitterati who trolled him for spending time on Twitter instead of focusing on his batting and wicketkeeping. Ahead of the Sri Lanka tour in 2012, Dhoni posted a tweet and asked the followers to spot the difference between the images. One of the users commented on the tweet and asked Dhoni to concentrate on his batting instead of Twitter. In response, Dhoni showcased his witty nature by sarcastically asking users for some tips.

@msdhoni plzz concentrate on ur batting not in twitter — Sridhar Reddy Vakiti (@urssrilu666) July 17, 2012

@urssrilu666 sir yes sir, any tips sir — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) July 17, 2012

The resurfacing of tweets from the MS Dhoni Twitter account has made fans liken the legendary Indian skipper to tweets from England pacer Jofra Archer Twitter account. The lanky bowler has consistently been in the news in recent times, not for his bowling but for his tweets. Tweets from the Jofra Archer Twitter account from the past have been going viral since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 because of their strange relevance to ongoing events.

Jofra Archer injury

England's star fast bowler Jofra Archer was forced to remain out of action for a considerable amount of time because of an elbow injury and a subsequent hand surgery. While the player had to skip the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), fans were hopeful of seeing the champion cricketer back in national colours soon, as he made his cricketing comeback in the ongoing County Championship. However, the speedster faced yet another setback as he was recently ruled out of the upcoming England vs New Zealand 2021 Test series. Reports suggest that the England and Wales Cricket Board wanted the 26-year-old all-rounder to play some first-class cricket and work on his match fitness before selecting him for the India series.

MS Dhoni retirement from international cricket

While MS Dhoni announced his Test retirement in 2014, the seasoned campaigner remained one of the prominent features of India’s limited-overs set-up until the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. He took a sabbatical break from the game later, only to quit international cricket on August 15, 2020. Here's a look at the MS Dhoni retirement post.

