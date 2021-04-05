Is MS Dhoni Quinton De Kock's Inspiration For 'Cheeky Runout'? Fans Recall 2016 Magic

South Africa defeated Pakistan by 17 runs in a tense finish at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday, April 4. Despite South Africa’s series-levelling win, visiting opener Fakhar Zaman’s ton and his eventual departure became the talking points from the entertaining evening. In a display of some brilliant game awareness, the hosts’ wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock affected a run-out of the centurion off the final over of the match.

Fakhar Zaman’s innings came to an anti-climactic end when he was caught napping in the final over of the match. As the left-handed Pakistani opener was nearing his double century, he struck the ball towards the long off region and took off for a couple. However, South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock fooled Zaman into thinking that the throw was coming at the bowler’s end, only for the batsman to slow down and end up falling short off his own crease.

The smart Quinton de Kock run out of Fakhar Zaman reminded many fans of a similar bit of MS Dhoni from the past. In 2016, the Indian legend did the same to Australia’s Mitchell Marsh. MS Dhoni’s calm and composing action behind the stumps fooled Marsh into thinking that Umesh Yadav’s throw was directed at Glenn Maxwell’s end, only to find himself a few inches short of the crease.

Several fans who witnessed the South Africa vs Pakistan thriller compared Quinton de Kock’s game-changing move with MS Dhoni’s magic from 2016. Apparently, a few are even of the opinion that the legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batsman served as an inspiration for the dynamic South African cricketer. Here is a look at MS Dhoni’s 2016 bit as well as some of the fans comparing it with Fakhar Zaman’s dismissal.

The South Africa vs Pakistan three-match ODI series will now conclude with the series-decider on Wednesday, April 7. The match is scheduled to be played at Centurion Park. The action is slated to commence from 1:30 PM IST onwards.

