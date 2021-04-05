Is MS Dhoni Quinton De Kock's Inspiration For 'Cheeky Runout'? Fans Recall 2016 Magic

Quick links:
South Africa defeated Pakistan by 17 runs in a tense finish at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday, April 4. Despite South Africa’s series-levelling win, visiting opener Fakhar Zaman’s ton and his eventual departure became the talking points from the entertaining evening. In a display of some brilliant game awareness, the hosts’ wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock affected a run-out of the centurion off the final over of the match.
Fakhar Zaman’s fighting knock goes in vain as South Africa level series!April 4, 2021
The hosts win by 17 runs in another close encounter ðŸ‘#SAvPAK | https://t.co/xcauK7pG9h pic.twitter.com/KLDRCejtoQ
Fakhar Zaman’s innings came to an anti-climactic end when he was caught napping in the final over of the match. As the left-handed Pakistani opener was nearing his double century, he struck the ball towards the long off region and took off for a couple. However, South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock fooled Zaman into thinking that the throw was coming at the bowler’s end, only for the batsman to slow down and end up falling short off his own crease.
The smart Quinton de Kock run out of Fakhar Zaman reminded many fans of a similar bit of MS Dhoni from the past. In 2016, the Indian legend did the same to Australia’s Mitchell Marsh. MS Dhoni’s calm and composing action behind the stumps fooled Marsh into thinking that Umesh Yadav’s throw was directed at Glenn Maxwell’s end, only to find himself a few inches short of the crease.
Several fans who witnessed the South Africa vs Pakistan thriller compared Quinton de Kock’s game-changing move with MS Dhoni’s magic from 2016. Apparently, a few are even of the opinion that the legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batsman served as an inspiration for the dynamic South African cricketer. Here is a look at MS Dhoni’s 2016 bit as well as some of the fans comparing it with Fakhar Zaman’s dismissal.
With mischievous wicketkeepers the talk of the cricket world today, keep an eye on MS Dhoni in this bit of gold from back in 2016. And how about his cheeky response in the press conference afterwards! pic.twitter.com/DIaVJjcHKe— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 5, 2021
MS Dhoni after looking at the run out of Fakhar Zaman by Quinton De Kock #fakharzaman #Cricket #Dhoni #SAvPAK #dekock #PAKvSA #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/yw0a5NryNu— Storywala (@thestorywala) April 4, 2021
De Kock pulled a leaf from MS Dhoni's book. ðŸ˜‚— Rishi (@rishijha0007) April 4, 2021
Some MS Dhoni things by De Kock ðŸ‘ #PakvRSA— Muhammad DanYal (@I_danyal148) April 4, 2021
Quinton de Kock did a MS Dhoni— Ta Lamzo (@LulamaFCB_) April 4, 2021
ðŸ 193 runs— ICC (@ICC) April 4, 2021
âšª 155 balls
ðŸ”¥ 18 fours and 10 sixes
What an exceptional knock from @FakharZamanLive ðŸ™Œ
It is also the highest individual score at the Wanderers!#SAvPAK | https://t.co/xcauK7pG9h pic.twitter.com/L5jcrcSIDf
The South Africa vs Pakistan three-match ODI series will now conclude with the series-decider on Wednesday, April 7. The match is scheduled to be played at Centurion Park. The action is slated to commence from 1:30 PM IST onwards.
MS Dhoni is slated to represent and lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. They will play their first match against the Delhi Capitals on April 10. Here is a look at the entire CSK squad for this year.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.