Is R Ashwin Playing Tonight? DC Ponder Bowling Line-up To Combat David Warner Threat

The Delhi Capitals are off to a great start after winning their second consecutive match against the Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday, April 20. The Delhi Capitals would like to continue their winning streak in their match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, April 25. Fans are wondering whether R Ashwin will be included in the squad considering his dominance over left-handed batsmen, particularly, David Warner.

The Delhi Capitals would have a challenging decision to choose from among their notable spinners ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad match. In their last match against the Mumbai Indians, Amit Mishra’s 4-wicket haul helped the Delhi Capitals to win by 6 wickets. Amit Mishra was awarded the Player of the Match taking the Amit Mishra wickets in IPL 2021 to 4. Amit Mishra wickets in IPL history are recorded to be 164 from 152 matches.

3âƒ£ Games

4âƒ£ Points

â™¾ï¸ Memories



ðŸ“½ï¸ | Throwback to a fascinating Mumbai leg of our #IPL2021 journey ðŸ’™#YehHaiNayiDilli @EbixCash pic.twitter.com/eUh2cRurSs — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 24, 2021

Ashwin vs Warner

Even though R Ashwin IPL 2021 has had a slow start, in the Test cricket circuit Ashwin has got the better of Warner most of the times. The right-arm off-break spinner has claimed the wicket of David Warner 10 times which is the most by him against any batsman. David Warner has scored just 36 runs against Ashwin in Australia at an average of 7.20.

R Ashwin stands at number 2 position (behind Stuart Broad) for dismissing Warner for the most times in Test cricket. According to cricketpedia.com, Warner has scored 94 runs from 84 balls against R Ashwin while R Ashwin has managed to dismiss him 3 times. In his entire IPL career, Ashwin has taken 139 wickets from 158 matches with an economy of 6.90.

Is R Ashwin playing tonight?

R Ashwin IPL 2021 bowling spell so far has seen him pick up 1 wicket in 4 matches with an economy of 8.00. Considering his current form fans would be wondering, "Is R Ashwin playing tonight?". Even though he hasn’t had a breakthrough yet, the Ashwin vs Warner stats will probably make him a part of the playing XI along with Amit Mishra. His inclusion in the team would be to curb the innings of David Warner and provide an early breakthrough to DC.

SRH vs DC live streaming

The SRH vs DC live streaming is set to take place on Sunday, April 25. The SRH vs DC live telecast can be experienced on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 p.m. onwards. The match will also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar online streaming platform.

Image Source: BCCI