Is Rahul Dravid An Engineer? Fans Get Curious About India's Most Educated Cricketers

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the cricketing world. The right-handed batsman has contributed significantly towards Indian cricket and continues to do so through his coaching endeavours even after his retirement. The 48-year-old got the nickname of “The Wall ” for his impeccable batting technique and composed demeanour which helped him play a number of match-winning knocks for the national side. Fans have always wondered about the educational background of their favourite cricketers and one such question that arises among fans from time to time is, “Is Rahul Dravid an engineer?”

The answer to the question, “Is Rahul Dravid an engineer?” is “No, he is not an engineer”. Rahul Dravid did his schooling at St. Joseph's Boys High School and earned a degree in commerce from St. Joseph's College of Commerce from Bangalore. He was selected in India's national cricket team back in 1996 while studying for a MBA degree at St Joseph's College of Business Administration.

Meanwhile, spin bowlers like Anil Kumble and R Ashwin have an engineering degree. Anil Kumble did his bachelor in mechanical engineering from Rashtreeya Vidyalaya College of Engineering, Bangalore. Whereas R Ashwin graduated with a B.Tech in Information Science from the SSN College of Engineering in Chennai.

The Rahul Dravid CRED ad grabbed headlines off late as the IPL 2021 sponsor had released an advertisement featuring Rahul Dravid getting angry and that went viral all over the country. Known for his calm and composed nature, the ad saw Rahul Dravid displaying way beyond anger after being stuck in traffic. Rahul Dravid got the name “Indiranagar Ka Gunda” through the ad.

Not many details are available regarding the Rahul Dravid donation for COVID-19. There has been no official confirmation made from the player's end regarding the same as well. However, considering the fact that Dravid has often kept away from the limelight, there is a high possibility that he could have done his donation silently.

Rahul Dravid net worth details

According to CA Knowledge, Rahul Dravid's net worth is estimated to be around INR 172 crore. After retirement, the former Indian captain is reportedly earning about INR 5 crore per year as the head coach of the India A and India Under-19 sides. Dravid also endorses various brands that include the likes of Google, CRED, Castrol, Max Life Insurance, Citizen Skyline Construction, and Reebok.

