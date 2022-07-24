Is Ravindra Jadeja Fit To Play 2nd ODI Vs WI? A Look At Team India's Predicted Playing XI

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against each other in the second One-Day International of their three-match series on Sunday. The match is slated to take place at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. India have already taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match contest thanks to their victory in the first game on Thursday.

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was named the vice-captain of the team for the ODI series against West Indies, missed the first game due to an injury. Is Jadeja fit to play in the second ODI?

The BCCI had informed on Thursday that Jadeja will miss the first two ODIs of the series due to an injury to his right knee. According to the communique, Jadeja was being watched over by the BCCI's medical team, and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be made accordingly.

"Team India all-rounder Mr. Ravindra Jadeja has sustained an injury to his right knee and has been ruled out of the first two ODIs against West Indies. The BCCI Medical team is monitoring his progress and a decision on his participation in the third ODI will be taken accordingly," the BCCI said in its statement.

Let's take a look at what Team India's playing XI could look like in absence of Jadeja. India are anticipated to deploy the same lineup as they did in the first ODI, with Axar Patel replacing Jadeja. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill will open the batting, with Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav coming in at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively.

Sanju Samson is expected to continue as the wicketkeeper with Deepak Hooda and Shardul Thakur playing as all-rounders. Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Yuzvendra Chahal will head India's bowling attack.

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie.

