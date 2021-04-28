Is Rishabh Pant Burdened With Captaincy? DC Skipper Crashes To Shocking Low In IPL Cricket

Delhi Captains (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant failed to guide his side to a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 22 of IPL 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The southpaw scored an unbeaten 58 runs off 48 balls but couldn't power his team to a win as they fell agonizingly short by a solitary run. With the heartbreaking loss, the Delhi-based franchise squandered the opportunity to go to the top of the IPL 2021 points table.

Rishabh Pant smashes yet another fifty without hitting a single six

As of now, Rishabh Pant's side is placed third on the IPL 2021 points table with four wins and two losses from six matches. The newly-appointed DC captain, who is renowned for his power-hitting, hasn't been his usual self in the ongoing IPL season and another proof of it was his knock against RCB on Tuesday. Despite facing 48 balls and scoring a half-century, Pant failed to hit a single six, which came as a surprise considering his exceptional ability to clear the boundary with ease.

Notably, this is the second time this season that Pant has scored a fifty without hitting a single six. Previously, the dynamic batsman had scored 51 off 32 balls against Rajasthan Royals. His knock was laced with nine boundaries but he couldn't hit a single six.

Remarkably, before the IPL 2021, Pant had 51 half-centuries in professional cricket (all formats) and only one of them involved no sixes. However, in the ongoing competition, the DC stumper has hit two fifties without a single maximum. This has made fans wonder 'Is Rishabh Pant burdened with captaincy?'

The 23-year old is captaining an IPL franchise for the first time after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the competition due to a shoulder injury. It will be safe to say that Pant is playing responsibly but the burden of captaincy seems to have affected his natural game as he has refrained himself from playing the audacious shots he is known for. The DC skipper would look to put aside the burden of leadership and get back to his original style of batting in the upcoming games.

Rishabh Pant IPL 2021 price

Rishabh Pant played for Delhi for a price of INR 1.9 crore for the first two seasons (2016-17). The cricketer's impressive performances were acknowledged by the Delhi-based franchise as he received a massive salary hike. From 2018-2020, Pant was paid INR 8 crore annually by Delhi.

Pant's performances after IPL 2020 improved significantly. The 23-year old was instrumental in India's success on the tour of Australia, as well as, in the home series against England. His incredible display of batting and sharp glovework was duly rewarded by Delhi Capitals as they increased the Rishabh Pant IPL 2021 price to a whopping INR 15 crore. With the Rishabh Pant IPL 2021 salary, the cricketer's earnings from the IPL account for INR 42.8 crore.

Rishabh Pant stats

The Rishabh Pant stats in IPL include the 74 matches he has played where he has scored 2262 runs at an impressive average of 35.90 and a blistering strike rate of 149.70. He has scored one century and 14 fifties in the lucrative league. The wicketkeeper has also taken 50 catches and affected 12 stumpings in the IPL.

DC vs RCB scorecard

As per the DC vs RCB scorecard, after having won the toss, DC skipper Rishabh Pant invited RCB to bat first. Riding on the back of a blistering 75 off 42 balls by AB de Villiers, the Bangalore-based franchise posted a total of 171/5 in their 20 overs. Notably, RCB could have ended up with much lesser than what they scored if it were not for the South African veteran, who bludgeoned DC all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for 23 runs in the final over of their innings, which included three towering sixes. In response, Delhi's top-order had a forgettable day as their top-three batsmen Shikhar Dhawan (6), Steve Smith (4) and Prithvi Shaw (21) were back in the hut with just 47 runs on the board after 7.2 overs.

Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis steadied the ship though by forming a 45-run partnership before the latter was dismissed for 22 (17). With 79 runs required of just 44 balls, Shimron Hetmyer joined his skipper at the crease. While Pant kept playing sensibly, Hetmyer started attacking from the word go and smashed a 23-ball 50 to bring Delhi back into the contest.

With 14 runs required off the last over, Shimron Hetmyer, who was hitting the ball beautifully, could only face one ball where he scored a single. The remaining five balls were faced by Pant where he managed to fetch 11 runs, thus falling short by a single run. The DC captain remained not out on 58 (48) whereas the Caribbean star scored an unbeaten 53 off 25 balls.

What. A. Match!@RCBTweets prevail by 1 run. With 6 needed off the final ball, Pant hits a boundary but @DelhiCapitals fall short by a whisker. Siraj does well under pressure.



Hetmyer and Pant are distraught. https://t.co/NQ9SSSBbVT #DCvRCB #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/ju87soRG6B — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2021

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM