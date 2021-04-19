Is Robin Uthappa Playing Tonight? CSK Mull MASSIVE Change In Playing XI Against RR

While the Chennai Super Kings got the first taste of victory in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League with their comprehensive win over the Punjab Kings, they still have a lot to ponder upon ahead of their clash against the Rajasthan Royals. The MS Dhoni-led side have struggled in orchestrating a promising opening partnership so far in the competition, and they could be contemplating on taking the field with a revamped opening pair. IPL veteran Robin Uthappa could be the answer to their question, and the right-hander could play his first game of the season on Monday. So the question posed by many is - 'Is Robin Uthappa playing tonight?'

Robin Uthappa IPL 2021: Is Robin Uthappa playing tonight?

The right-handed batsman has featured in the cash-rich league since the inaugural edition and has played several mat-winning knocks in the T20 competition. While he was not included in the CSK playing eleven for the first two matches of the ongoing IPL 2021, he could get the nod for their forthcoming match as Chennai take on Uthappa's ex-IPL team Rajasthan Royals. The CSK think tank would be worried about opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's recent form, and he could be benched in the favour of Uthappa for their upcoming fixture.

Ruturaj Gaikwad impressed fans with three consecutive half-centuries in the previous season of IPL in the UAE. The talented youngster was also CSK's first-choice opener alongside Fad du Plessis in the team's first couple of matches this year. However, the 24-year-old has failed to make an impact with the bat so far and his underwhelming performance is a major sign of worry for the three-time champions. Gaikwad played 16 deliveries against the Punjab Kings, but could only manage five runs in the game.

Robin Uthappa, on the other hand, showcased stunning form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this year. The seasoned campaigner emerged as the most prolific run-scorer for the Kerala side in the 50-over competition. Uthappa accumulated 377 runs in 6 matches with two centuries and two half-centuries. The CSK team management might prefer the explosive batsman over the out-of-form Ruturaj Gaikwad for their game against RR.

Robin Uthappa IPL 2021 news

The cricketer was a part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise for the previous season of the league. He was traded to the Chennai Super Kings team in an all-cash deal ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. The player is yet to play a single game so far for his new franchise but there is a possibility that he could replace Ruturaj Gaikwad for the team's next fixture.

CSK vs RR live streaming and CSK vs RR live scores information

The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Rajasthan Royals in the 12th match of IPL 2021 on Monday, April 19. The contest will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Fans in Indian can catch the live telecast of the game on the Star Sports Network. The CSK vs RR live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website from 7:30 PM IST. For the CSK vs RR live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two teams.

