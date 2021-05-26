Is Sachin Tendulkar A Vegetarian? Fans Curious About Batsman's Diet And Food Preferences

India's batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is hailed as one of the greatest players to have ever played the game of cricket. The right-handed batsman enthralled cricket aficionados with his elegant batting while also smashing almost all the batting records during his playing days. Being the most prolific run-scorer in international cricket, the former India captain enjoys a tremendous fan following. His fans have often expressed keen interest in knowing more about his personal life. Is Sachin Tendulkar a vegetarian? Here we reveal details regarding the Master Blaster's food habits.

Sachin Tendulkar diet: Is Sachin Tendulkar a vegetarian?

The ex-cricketer is not a vegetarian and he follows a non-vegetarian diet. The batting star has on multiple occasions expressed his love for food and his teammates had also often labelled him as a foodie. Tendulkar had mentioned on Viu's What the Duck show had revealed that he used to relish all the delicacies even during his playing days. In his conversation with host Vikram Sathaye, he had stated that he loved Japanese, Indian, Malaysian and Thai food. Moreover, he has been eating Maharashtra's very own 'Vada Pav' since his childhood and it remains to be one of his most loved food items. According to a report by ONmanorama, the Sachin Tendulkar diet includes steamed fish, dal, chapati, yoghurt and salad.

How Sachin Tendulkar converted Virender Sehwag into a non-vegetarian

In an appearance on the show What the Duck in June 2018, Sachin Tendulkar recalled the time when Virender Sehwag was relatively new to the Indian team. Tendulkar described the Delhi-based cricketer as a “shy person” who would not even talk to his seniors, perhaps out of fear or respect for them. To make him comfortable in the team, Tendulkar once invited him out for dinner.

During the dinner, the veteran cricketer observed that Sehwag did not chicken or meat. After raising this topic, Sehwag clarified that he did not eat chicken out of the fear of becoming fat. Hilariously, the experienced campaigner then asked him 'Do I look fat to you?' Sachin Tendulkar then laughingly revealed that Virender Sehwag has been eating chicken since then.

Sachin Tendulkar Instagram followers

The star cricketer is one of the most followed cricketers in the world on social media. He has often used the platforms to stay connected with his followers. Moreover, he also promoted various initiatives through his social media accounts, thus delivering an important message to a large audience. At the time of writing this report, the Sachin Tendulkar Instagram followers count is 29.3 million.

Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar stats in his international career are something that one can only dream of. Sachin Tendulkar stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also include his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

