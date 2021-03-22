Is Shakib Al Hasan Set For International Cricket Retirement? IPL Contract Widens BCB Rift

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan's relationship with the country's cricket board is not very pleasant. The southpaw and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have often been at loggerheads due to conflicting opinions. Recently, Shakib hit out at the BCB saying that the board misrepresented his decision to skip the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Shakib had written a letter to the BCB where he had stated that he wanted to play in the IPL 2021 in order to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup in India. However, the BCB Cricket Operation chairman Akram Khan publically stated that Shakib was not interested in playing Test cricket which led to a massive outcry as Bangladesh fans accused the all-rounder of choosing money over the country, thus reigniting the never-ending 'IPL vs country' debate that has been going on for years.

While speaking to Cricfrenzy, Shakib opened up on his decision to choose IPL 2021 over the Lanka series. Elaborating on the irrelevance of the series, Shakib said that the two Tests against Sri Lanka are their last matches in the World Test Championship and it's not like are going to play the final. He added that they are at the very bottom of the points table, which is why it doesn't make much of a difference.

Shakib further said that another major reason is that the T20 World Cup which is slated to be played is in India later this year. The 33-year old reckoned that it is a very important tournament where they have much to achieve. According to the cricketer, there isn't much to achieve in the two Tests against the Lankans which is why it is a better option to prepare himself for something bigger.

Further slamming the BCB, Shakib said that those who keep saying that he doesn't want to play Tests haven't read his letter. The Kolkata Knight Riders star clarified that he didn't mention anywhere in his letter to the BCB that he doesn't want to play Tests. Shakib stated that he wrote that he wants to play the IPL to prepare himself for the T20 World Cup 2021 and wants to take advantage of playing on the same grounds and against the same players, who he will face at the marquee event four months later, an experience which he can share with his Bangladesh team-mates.

Moreover, the 33-year-old also raised questions over the BCB's decision to go ahead with the Sri Lankan Test series amid IPL 2021, saying, "No other cricket board holds international matches during the IPL. Only we are playing against Sri Lanka. Do you ever see any Afghanistan cricketer playing for their country during the IPL? Their board makes sure the players are free to play in the IPL. If we don't value our own players, how can you expect us to perform well when playing for Bangladesh."

Meanwhile, according to a recent development, the BCB is likely to reconsider the No Objection Certificate (NOC) given to Shakib al Hasan for the IPL 2021. The BCB Cricket Operation chairman Akram Khan wasn't happy with Shakib's statement as he said that the board will reconsider the clearance it gave to their star cricket for the IPL 2021. The relationship between Shakib al Hasan and the BCB has hit an all-time low and with the latest rift between the two parties out in the open, the 33-year old could possibly take a huge call on his international career.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that Shakib al Hasan and the Bangladesh Cricket Board have been at cross purposes. In 2019, Shakib made some serious claims that he feels Bangladeshi players are being suppressed in their country. In an interview with Daily Star, Shakib had lashed out at BCB's inability to look at the bigger picture and said that the board only focuses on whatever series is going on and in case of something like a World Cup, they maybe plan six to eight months in advance otherwise, they only focus on the ongoing series which he called a 'cultural thing.' Saying that BCB expects to win all matches, Shakib opined that the board plants a tree and crave the fruits the very next day.

Shakib al Hasan IPL: Talented all-rounder to return to Kolkata Knight Riders squad?

The ace all-rounder has been an integral part of the franchise in the past. The Kolkata Knight Riders have clinched the IPL trophy twice, and Shakib was a part of the side in their 2012 as well as 2014 championship wins. The Eoin Morgan-led side won the Shakib Al Hasan IPL 2021 bid, and the veteran is all set to make his much-anticipated return in the cash-rich league.

Shakib Al Hasan net worth figure

The 33-year-old is one of the richest cricketers in Bangladesh. According to cloudnetworth.com, the Shakib Al Hasan net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹260 crore. The player's income comprises the compensation he receives for representing the Bangladesh cricket team in international cricket. Moreover, he also takes home a handsome paycheck for his stints in global T20 competitions. The player over the years has had brand associations with the likes of Pepsi, Castrol, Norton Antivirus, Boost, Lifebuoy, Standard Chartered Bank and more.

Shakib Al Hasan wife

The all-rounder first met his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir when he was playing domestic cricket in England. The two tied the knot in 2012. They currently have two children, Alaina Hasan Abri and Errum Hasan. Shakib Al Hasan, on his Instagram account, has confirmed that the couple is expecting their third child soon.

