Is Sunil Narine Playing Tonight? KKR Coach Provides Crucial Playing XI Update For CSK Game

Kolkata Knight Riders started their IPL 2021 campaign on a winning note by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, since then, everything has gone downhill for the Men in Purple as they have suffered two humiliating defeats against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR will now take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 15 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday, April 21 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Is Sunil Narine playing tonight vs CSK?

The two-time IPL champions will look to get back to winning ways by defeating CSK. However, it won't be a cakewalk for KKR team 2021 because CSK are riding high on confidence and are coming on the back of two successive comprehensive victories. Ahead of the exciting contest, KKR fans have been wondering "Is Sunil Narine playing tonight vs CSK?"

The Sunil Narine IPL 2021 stint didn't start as he would have desired. The Caribbean all-rounder was left out of KKR's playing XI for the first three games in favour of their latest recruit Shakib al Hasan. However, the Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 campaign so far has been dismal, to say the least.

The Shakib al Hasan IPL 2021 numbers after the first three games are a testament to his ineffectiveness. The former Bangladesh captain has scores of 3, 9 and a slow 25-ball 26 in the first three matches against Surisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. Moreover, he has also been fruitless with the ball, registering figures of 1/34 vs SRH, 1/24 vs MI and 0/24 (two overs) vs RCB.

It is likely that Sunil Narine will replace Shakib al Hasan for the game against CSK. In fact, KKR team 2021 head coach Brendon McCullum has also hinted at Narine's return. During the post-match conference against RCB, McCullum said that Sunil Narine stood on the rope before their first game because he had an injury and was not 100 per cent fit. He stated that Narine certainly comes into their calculations.

McCullum further said that Narine was touch and go for the game against RCB but they opted for Shakib who has been good for them and also because the Bangladeshi all-rounder gives them an extra bit of batting. The Kiwi international opined that after three games, the players have played well but they haven't got the desired results.

Hinting at Narine's return, McCullum reckoned that they probably will need some fresh legs for slightly different wickets in Mumbai. The KKR head coach also said that they expect to make one or two changes in the next game. According to McCullum, KKR have shown that they have a good chance in the tournament if they tidy up.

KKR vs CSK live streaming details

For the KKR vs CSK live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday, April 21. For KKR vs CSK live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The KKR vs CSK live streaming in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

