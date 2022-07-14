Is Virat Kohli Fit To Play 2nd ODI Against England? IND's Predicted Playing XI At Lord's

Beating the ODI World Champions on their own ground is no easy task but Team India has done that a couple of days back and will be looking to do it again when they take on England in the second ODI on Thursday, July 14. After crushing England by 10 wickets in the first ODI, Rohit Sharma and co will be eyeing series victory by winning the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI. However, there's a question mark onVirat Kohli's fitness after he missed the first match of the ODI series due to injury.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli injury update

Virat Kohli suffered a groin injury ahead of India vs England 1st ODI due to which he did not feature in the crushing victory. While there is no update regarding the former skipper's recovery from injury, an ANI report, quoting a source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has reported that Virat Kohli is unlikely to play the 2nd ODI as he hasn’t yet recovered from the groin injury.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Playing XI

With no update about Virat Kohli's injury ahead of the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI, let's take a look at India's Playing XI for the 2nd ODI. The Men in Blue are unlikely to make any changes in the playing XI with a chance to wrap up the series at the iconic Lord's stadium. If Lord's pitch does assist the bowlers just like how it did at the Oval then England will once again have trouble facing the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamad Shami and Prasidh Krishna.

Bumrah was sensational in the India vs England 1st ODI producing the best bowling figure by an Indian pacer. The pacer's six-wicket haul demolished the England batting lineup and he would be looking to do the same at Lord's. Shami played the supporting act to perfection and once again will look to be among wicket-takers if the coin drops in favour of Men in Blue. With Virat Kohli unlikely to play Shreyas Iyer has another shot of making a huge score while playing at No 3. Iyer has been facing serious problems with the short delivery and Rohit will be hoping to work on his issue. Rohit Sharma's 58-ball-76 gave fans some kind of reassurance about his struggling form and he would look to continue the momentum from the previous match.

Team India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna