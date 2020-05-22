IS Vs MTB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vanuatu T10 League Live

Ifira Sharks will face MT Bulls at Vanuatu Cricket Ground in the second round of the Vanuatu T0 League this week. There are only three teams participating in the tournament which are MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. The game will commence on Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 am IST. Fans can play the IS vs MTB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the IS vs MTB Dream11 prediction, the IS vs MTB Dream11 top picks and IS vs MTB Dream11 team.

IS vs MTB Dream11 team

IS vs MTB Dream11 Top Picks

William Yamak (Captain) Apolinaire Stephen (Vice-captain) Julian Tommy Patrick Matautaava

IS vs MTB Dream11 Team (Full squads)

Ifira Sharks full squad

Bethan Moli (WK), Jamal Vira (WK), Alex Stephen, Brenan Meyer, Fernando Laumae, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, William Yamak, Wolford Kalworai, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Michael Avock, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph

MT Bulls full squad

Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Philip Tsione, Vincent Matautaava, Wamjeo Wotu, Revaldo Teana, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Rival Samson, Damien Chilia, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Shray Narai, Williamsing Nalisa, Worek Tastuki, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea.

IS vs MTB Dream11 team (Predicted XIs)

IS vs MTB Dream11 team: Ifira Sharks Predicted XI

Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko (C), Jamal Vira, Wolford Kalworai, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Niko Unavalu, Harry Pakoa, Alex Stephen

IS vs MTB Dream11 team: MT Bulls Predicted XI

Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Philip Tsione, Marcel Taea, Malon Tastuki, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Godfrey Mangau, Williamsing Nalisa, Shray Narai, Darren Wotu

IS vs MTB Dream11 prediction

Our IS vs MTB Dream11 prediction is that Ifira Sharks will win this game.

Note: The IS vs MTB Dream11 prediction, IS vs MTB Dream11 top picks and IS vs MTB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The IS vs MTB Dream11 prediction and IS vs MTB Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.