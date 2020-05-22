IS Vs MTB Live Streaming, Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report, Vanuatu T10 League Live

Ifira Sharks will face MT Bulls at Vanuatu Cricket Ground in the second round of the Vanuatu T0 League. There are only three teams participating in the tournament which are MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. Here are the Vanuatu T20 League IS vs MTB live streaming details, IS vs MTB live scores details and IS vs MTB team news.

Vanuatu T10 League: IS vs MTB live streaming details

Competition: Vanuatu T10 League Match: Ifira Sharks vs MT Bulls Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground- Hybrid Oval IS vs MTB live streaming time and date: May 23, 7:30 am IST

Vanuatu T10 League: IS vs MTB live telecast in India

There will be no IS vs MTB live telecast in India as the Vanuatu T10 league has not signed up with any Indian channels for a live telecast.

Vanuatu T10 League: IS vs MTB live scores

IS vs MTB live scores, fixtures list, team lists and all match-related details are available on CricHQ.

IS vs MTB live streaming details: Pitch Report

Vanuatu Cricket Ground favours the batsmen. A T10 exhibition match played at the same pitch last month saw the team batting first score 123 runs. The chasing team got close to the score by scoring 105 runs. The team could, therefore, prefer to bat first after winning the toss.

IS vs MTB live streaming details: Weather report

There is a 30 percent chance of rain and the temperature will be expected to be around 26 degree Celsius during the match according to AccuWeather.

IS vs MTB live match: Full squads

IS vs MTB live streaming details: Ifira Sharks full squad

Bethan Moli (WK), Jamal Vira (WK), Alex Stephen, Brenan Meyer, Fernando Laumae, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, William Yamak, Wolford Kalworai, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Michael Avock, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph

IS vs MTB live streaming details: MT Bulls full squad

Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Philip Tsione, Vincent Matautaava, Wamjeo Wotu, Revaldo Teana, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Rival Samson, Damien Chilia, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Shray Narai, Williamsing Nalisa, Worek Tastuki, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea.

IS vs MTB live match: Predicted teams

IS vs MTB live streaming details: Ifira Sharks Predicted XI

Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko (C), Jamal Vira, Wolford Kalworai, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Niko Unavalu, Harry Pakoa, Alex Stephen

IS vs MTB live streaming details: MT Bulls Predicted XI

Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Philip Tsione, Marcel Taea, Malon Tastuki, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Godfrey Mangau, Williamsing Nalisa, Shray Narai, Darren Wotu

