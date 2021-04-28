Is Wriddhiman Saha Playing Tonight? David Warner Mulls Batting Line-up Ahead Of CSK Game

The Sunrisers Hyderabad had a rough start in the opening season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. SRH have lost 4 out of their 5 matches in the IPL 2021 and the team have struggled to find a winning combination of players. Jonny Bairstow’s batting performance and Jagadeesha Suchith’s cameo in their last game against the Delhi Capitals were the only positive aspects of the game.

Wriddhiman Saha IPL 2021 season so far

David Warner is facing a challenging situation in the IPL 2021. After losing 4 matches in the tournament, SRH will have to ensure a victory against the Chennai Super Kings to keep their playoffs race alive. The Sunrisers Hyderabad will go against the Chennai Super Kings in Match 23 of the IPL 2021 schedule.

At the beginning of the tournament, Kane Williamson had to miss a few matches to completely recover from his injury. This created an opportunity for the Wriddhiman Saha IPL 2021 journey as an opener for the SRH, however, Saha failed to make an impact on the game and was dropped after 2 games after scoring only 8 runs. Later, Manish Pandey was also dropped from the team after he failed to adapt to the game in what was the need of the hour.

Challenge of finding the right international player combination

David Warner has also failed to find his rhythm as a batsman so far in the league. Apart from that, the team selectors also face a challenge to find the right combination of international players. Jonny Bairstow’s recent performance followed by a dependable Kane Williamson makes them the perfect picks for the game. With David Warner as the captain and Rashid Khan as their leading spinner, it leaves no room for Jason Holder, who brings stability to the middle order along with his bowling skills.

Is Wriddhiman Saha playing tonight?

So far, the Indian players in the SRH team have yet to make a mark with the lower order collapsing regularly. Since Saha only played 2 matches, David Warner must consider him as a part of the playing XI as his experience might provide the much-needed stability to the team. The position of Saha might not be decided yet since the top order of SRH team 2021 is solid, but his inclusion in the team might change the fate of the Sunrisers. The selectors of the SRH team will only have the answer to the question, “Is Wriddhiman Saha playing tonight?”.

CSK vs SRH live streaming

