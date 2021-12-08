Last Updated:

Is Yuvraj Singh Coming Back? Ex-India Star Teases Return In Short Video; Watch

Earlier last month, Yuvraj had shared a post on his official Instagram handle, where he promised to be back on the pitch in February on public demand.

Former India international Yuvraj Singh took to social media on Tuesday to share a short video in which he asked his supporters to stay tuned for a "big surprise." The fact that the video finishes with the words "It's time for my second innings" has piqued everyone's interest, implying that the 2011 World Cup-winning star could be back on the cricket field soon. Yuvraj had previously stated that he would return to playing cricket in February. The video has grabbed fans' interest due to Yuvraj's possible return to cricket.

"It's that time of the year. Are you ready? Do you have what it takes? Have a big surprise for all you guys! Stay tuned!" the caption of the video read. Yuvraj's personal achievements were highlighted in the short clip, which included his memorable six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad's bowling during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

Earlier last month, Yuvraj had shared a post on his official Instagram handle, where he promised to be back on the pitch in February on public demand. "God decides your destiny !! On public demand, I'll be back on the pitch hopefully in February! Ain’t nothing like this feeling! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me! Keep supporting 🇮🇳 it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times," Yuvraj had said in his post. 

Yuvraj's career

During a press conference in Mumbai in June 2019, Yuvraj announced his international retirement. "I would've never imagined doing this when I started my career," the left-handed all-rounder said of his fortune to have played 400-plus games for India at the highest level. Since retiring, the Punjab cricketer has featured in a number of franchise leagues throughout the world, including in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, and India.

Yuvraj has played 40 Tests, a whopping 304 ODIs, and 58 T20I games for India between 2000 and 2017. The 39-year-old cricketer has scored 1,900 runs in the longest format at an average of 33.92, 8,701 runs in ODI cricket at 36.55, and 1,177 runs in T20Is at 28.02. He has also picked 10 wickets in Tests, 111 in ODIs, and 29 in T20Is. 

