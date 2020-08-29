Mohammad Rizwan Hilariously Sledges Moeen Ali During 1st T20I: ‘Ise Urdu Samajh Aati Hai’

Mohammad Rizwan is now seen as Pakistan's wicket-keeper batsman in all three formats. He had scored a vital half-century in the second Test against England when the visitors had suffered a batting collapse during their first innings. Now, it seems that Rizwan is following his predecessor Sarfaraz Ahmed's footsteps and that is to murmur behind the stumps in order to divert the batsmen's mindset and keep the team energetic on the field.

During the first of the three-match T20I series against England at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday, the young stumper was heard chirping a lot behind the wickets in Urdu at regular intervals but things got more interesting when Moeen Ali came out to bat for England.

'Isse Urdu samajh aati hai': Mohammad Rizwan

It so happened that as soon as Moeen Ali took the stance to face leg-spinner Shadab Khan, Rizwan from behind the stumps reminded the leggie that Ali knows Urdu and that he is at his own (regarding what line and length he needs to bowl to the southpaw).

“Isko yeh khud hi karna, isse Urdu samajh aati hai", said Mohammad Rizwan from behind the stumps.

For those unaware, the star English all-rounder is of Pakistani descent and it was two generations ago that his grandfather migrated to England.

Ali had walked out to the middle after the dismissal of youngster Tom Banton. He could only manage to score eight runs.

Watch the video of the hilarious incident here:

Mohammad Rizwan to Shadab Khan when Moeen Ali was batting "isko yeh khud hi karna, isko Urdu samajh aati hai” (think for yourself what to bowl, I won't tell you, as he understands Urdu) #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/H1d0UU44ju — Abubakar Saqib (@AbubakarSaqib3) August 29, 2020

Luckily, the Peshawar cricketer's moved paid off really well as he took an outstanding catch of the same batsman off the very next delivery by diving to his front after having fumbled the ball in the first attempt.

Nonetheless, the match was abandoned due to rain

