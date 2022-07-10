Ishan, Chahal All Ears As Dhoni Imparts Wisdom In Indian Dressing Room Post Series Victory

Team India earned a massive 49-run victory over England on Saturday in the 2nd T20I match at Edgbaston and took an assailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India continued their clinical bowling display from the series opener in Saturday’s game as they restricted England at 121/10 in 17 overs, after setting a target of 171 runs. Meanwhile, legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni was also present at Edgbaston to witness the match.

Dhoni is currently touring the United Kingdom with his family and recently celebrated his 41st birthday on July 7 there. Following the conclusion of Saturday’s match, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their social media handles and shared pictures of the iconic captain speaking to the Team India members inside the team dressing room. In the pictures, wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and opening batter Ishan Kishan can be seen listening carefully to the Indian cricket legend's words.

“Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!,” BCCI wrote in caption while sharing the pictures. Although Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, he certainly continues to be one of the influential names in the sport for the current India squad. Dhoni was last associated with the national team during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE as a mentor of the team.

Rishabh Pant was spotted at MS Dhoni's birthday celebrations

In the meantime, Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who is known to be an admirer of Dhoni, was also spotted sharing the frame with the former captain. He can be seen posing with Dhoni in a picture currently doing rounds on social media. It is pertinent to mention here that Pant was also spotted at Dhoni’s birthday bash recently.

India takes an unassailable 2-0 lead riding high on Ravindra Jadeja's performance

Coming back to the match, India reached the first innings total of 170/8, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 46 runs in 29 balls by allrounder Ravindra Jadeja, and valuable contributions by the skipper Rohit Sharma (31 runs in 20 balls) and Pant (26 runs in 15 balls). Veteran England allrounder Chris Jordan picked up the maximum of four wickets for the hosts. The second innings of the game started with Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissing Jason Roy in the very first delivery of the match.

This followed more wickets at regular intervals, as Moeen Ali’s 35 runs off 21 balls, was the highest individual score among the English batters. Bhuvneshwar returned with the best figures of 3/15 for India handing India the much-deserved victory. Both teams will now lock horns in the 3rd T20I on Sunday at Trent Bridge.

(Image: @BCCI/Twitter)