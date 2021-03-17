Ishan Kishan Girlfriend: Indian Batting Star's Love Story With Aditi Hundia So Far

Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan stunned the cricketing community with his sensational knock on debut during the second India vs England T20I in Ahmedabad last week. The young southpaw had a debut to remember as he played a match-winning knock of 56 off 32 balls and laid the foundation of India's seven-wicket win which helped them draw the series level at 1-1. Kishan was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his stunning knock.

While Ishan Kishan has been in the news for his batting exploits recently, the cricketer has been making headlines for quite some time due to his personal life. The Ishan Kishan girlfriend talks have been doing rounds for a long time now. It is widely believed that the Ishan Kishan girlfriend name is Aditi Hundia, who is a popular face in the fashion world.

Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia?

Aditi Hundi is a model who started her modelling career with Miss India 2017 pageant where she was crowned as FBB Colors Femina Miss India Rajasthan. The rumours of Aditi Hundia being known as the one and only Ishan Kishan girlfriend, have been doing the rounds on social media for a while now. Aditi Hundia is a model who has been a heartthrob on social media. According to her bio, she has been a finalist in the Femina Miss India 2017. Aditi Hundia has also been crowned as Miss Diva - Supranational 2018.

The 24-year-old was born on January 15, 1997 in Jaipur, Rajasthan to parents Lalit and Babita Hundia. She has a brother called Yash. Hundia completed her schooling at India International Schoo and followed it up by studying Business Administration at St. Xavier’s College in Jaipur.

Ishan Kishan Instagram posts show love for Aditi Hundia

According to multiple reports, the two have been dating for over two years now. Aditi Hundia's presence in many Ishan Kishan Instagram posts and stories and vice-versa has pretty much confirmed their relationship status. The Jaipur-based model was also seen cheering for boyfriend Ishan Kishan in the stadium during the IPL 2019 final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Moreover, during the IPL 2020 when Ishan Kishan played a blistering knock of 99 off 58 balls to help Mumbai Indians tie the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore from an improbable situation which Virat Kohli's side went on to win in the Super Over, Aditi Hundia took to Instagram and uploaded a story where she posted a screenshot from the game and wrote, "I am so so proud of you baby", thus confirming the status of their relationship.

Meanwhile, after making a sensational debut, Kishan had a forgettable outing in the third T20I where he was dismissed after scoring just four runs as India went on to lose the game by eight wickets. The southpaw would like to be amongst the runs once again in the final two India vs England T20Is and help India clinch the series.

Kishan's glorious form is welcome news for the Mumbai Indians team 2021. With the IPL 2021 less than a month away, the pocket-sized dynamo will look to extend his brilliant run of form and help the defending champions defend their title in IPL 2021. The 14th edition of the cricketing extravaganza will begin on April 9 with the final slated to be played on May 30. The tournament opener will see Mumbai Indians team 2021 take on Royal Challengers Bangalore team 2021 in Chennai on Friday, April 9.

