Ishan Kishan Hints At Batting Position In T20 World Cup Team After Chat With Virat Kohli

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan shattered records during his outstanding knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. Ishan Kishan's form has been in question ahead of the T20 World Cup, but the left-hander smashed two back to back half-centuries to silence the critics.

The Jharkhand cricketer smashed 84 runs off 32 balls against SRH in an innings consisting of 11 fours and 4 sixes. The knock helped Mumbai Indians win the match by 42 runs, but the chance of qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs diminished. During the post-match interview, Ishan Kishan revealed the conversation he had with RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

Ishan Kishan to open the innings for Team India at T20 World Cup

Ishan Kishan on Friday dominated the SRH bowlers with skipper Rohit Sharma being a mere spectator at the other end. The youngster sent bowlers for a leather hunt right from ball number one which decreased the pressure from Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

Speaking during the post-match presentation Ishan Kishan spoke about how happy he is happy to regain his form back. He said, “A very good thing for me and for the team getting some runs, and getting into good touch before the World Cup. Was in good state mind of mind, was very positive. We had to get somewhere around 250-260, it was the intent and positive intent. The one I smacked Malik through the covers – that’s the one (his favourite shot).”

Revealing the details of his chat with RCB skipper Virat Kohli post the RCB vs MI match, Ishan Kishan said that Virat Kohli had told him that he has been selected as an opener in the T20 World Cup squad and how his teammates helped him cope with the poor form. He said, "In this tournament, you have to be prepared for every circumstance. It’s important to be in the right mindset and you need to go with your best form. I had a good chat with Virat bhai, Jasprit bhai also helped me. Even HP, KP were there to support me. Everyone supported me and they said it’s a learning stage for you, make sure you learn from here and don’t make the same mistakes in the upcoming WC games."

He added “That was the part where I learned from them. I was just taking one point at a time. I would love to open and that’s what Virat bhai said – ‘you are selected as an opener, you just have to be prepared for that.’ In the bigger stage, you need to be prepared for every situation.”

Ishan Kishan's IPL 2021 stats

In the IPL 2021 season, the left-hander has scored 241 runs in 10 matches. Overall Ishan Kishan has scored 1,452 runs in 61 IPL matches. The former India Under 19 skipper recently made his debut for India and has played in 2 ODI and 3 T20I matches scoring 60 runs and 80 runs respectively.