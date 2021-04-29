Ishan Kishan Pulls Out A Hilarious Prank On MI's Bowling Coach Shane Bond During RR Clash

After suffering a huge defeat by 9 wickets by Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) stepped onto the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday hoping to change its luck after being defeated three times in the ongoing IPL 2021. The defending champions Mumbai Indians have been struggling with the bat, especially opener Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan. As a result, Rohit Sharma dropped Ishan Kishan in the clash against Delhi Capitals and brought back the Australian pacer Nathan Coulter Nile.

However, Ishan Kishan along with Jimmy Neesham trying to disturb Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond during the live interaction with the commentators has left people on social media in splits. During the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals clash, Shane Bond was talking to the commentators after the defending champions dismissed Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. From behind, Ishan Kishan and Jimmy Neesham decided to pull a prank on Bond and therefore threw ice cubes on him from behind. The ice cube did not hit Shane Bond, however, the commentators noticed it and told Bond the fun Ishan Kishan having from behind.

This is how netizens react:

ishaan throwing ice cubes on shane bond giving ivðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — Sharuu♥ (@sharuu__) April 29, 2021

Ishan throwing what at Shane Bond?ðŸ˜‚ — Sruthi (Believe) (@Sruthisays_45) April 29, 2021

Earlier, netizens on Twitter expressed their anguish on MI skipper Rohit Sharma for removing Ishan Kishan from playing XI. While some said that Rohit Sharma's move might demoralise the youngster, others asked the reason of keeping Quinton de Kock in th team.

They should leave krunal instead of ishan kishan for sure — Ashii guptaa (@ashii_gupta30) April 29, 2021

Interesting to see Ishan Kishan dropped, I thought MI might push him back up to open to recapture some form but they’ve gone in the complete opposite direction. — Kieran (@BerbaSpinCric) April 29, 2021

Ishan Kishan dropped ðŸ˜¹



He was best Batsman of MI last year..3 Bad games on Kabbadi Chennai Track and they lost confidence on himðŸ˜¹ — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) April 29, 2021

This was totally a wrong decision to bring Nathan in place of Ishan Kishan ðŸ‘Ž @mipaltan @ishankishan51 @MahelaJay — Pavani Gupta (@Pavanigupta_) April 29, 2021

(Image Credits: Naniricci45/Twitter/Ishan Kishan-Facebook)