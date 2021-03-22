Ishan Kishan Receives Hero's Welcome At Mumbai Indians' Pre-season Camp After India Debut

Team India's newest batting sensation Ishan Kishan was welcomed by his IPL team Mumbai Indians after his maiden appearance in international cricket during the recently-concluded five-match T20I series against England where the hosts registered a 3-2 win.

On a personal note, Kishan had also made his presence felt as he scored a match-winning fifty on debut.

Mumbai Indians welcome Ishan Kishan home

As per reports, the wicket-keeper batsman, who is not in the scheme of things for the upcoming three-match ODI series joined the defending champions' pre-IPL 2021 season camp. Taking to the micro-blogging site, MI posted an image of Ishan Kishan (supposedly) from their pre-season camp and welcomed the left-handed batsman by saying that he has come back home straight from national duty.

Even the passionate cricket fans also came forward and welcomed the emerging talent with great enthusiasm. Here are some of the reactions.

Dedicated lad ðŸ‘ðŸ» — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrutika_45_) March 21, 2021

All the best for IPL IshanðŸ’™, Go well !! — Jay (@GreatestOpener) March 21, 2021

Welcome champâ¤ðŸ’ªðŸ’¯ — HITMAN JEEVA RFC (@ImRo45God) March 21, 2021

We all are excited to welcome him ðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/2iRaQ8l2om — Tanmoy Chakraborty (@Tanmoycv01) March 21, 2021

All the best ishu ðŸ’™ðŸ¤œðŸ¤›

6th cup this year — Antarjita 45 â¤ï¸ (@AntarjitaKoley) March 21, 2021

6th Trophy Coming....... all the best Ishuâ¤#OneFamily ðŸ’™ — S A I K I R A N (@sachinfan1045) March 21, 2021

Best wishes Ishan Kishan ðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ’œðŸ”¥ — J á´€ É´ É´ á´€ á´› Êœ ðŸ‘° (@economic_jannat) March 22, 2021

Ishan Kishan's performances in England T20I series

Ishan had a dream start to his international cricketing career as he scored a match-winning half-century in the second T20I last weekend. The southpaw's impactful knock of a 32-ball 56 included five boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 175.

There were a lot of expectations from Kishan in the third T20I but unfortunately, his stay in the middle did not last too long as he walked back to the dugout after having scored four runs off nine deliveries. The youngster was dismissed just before Powerplay as India found themselves in a spot of bother at 24/3.

The wicket-keeper batsman had to warm the bench during the fourth game where India held their nerves to register an eight-run win and did not get a chance in the series-deciding fifth T20I either where Virat Kohli & Co. came out on top with a 36-run win to seal the series. In the decider, opener KL Rahul was benched as 'Yorker King' T Natarajan made his way into the Playing XI.