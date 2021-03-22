Last Updated:

Ishan Kishan Receives Hero's Welcome At Mumbai Indians' Pre-season Camp After India Debut

Ishan Kishan has received a hero's welcome from his IPL team Mumbai after he had made his India debut in the recently-concluded T20I series against England

Written By
Karthik Nair
Ishan Kishan

Team India's newest batting sensation Ishan Kishan was welcomed by his IPL team Mumbai Indians after his maiden appearance in international cricket during the recently-concluded five-match T20I series against England where the hosts registered a 3-2 win.  
On a personal note, Kishan had also made his presence felt as he scored a match-winning fifty on debut. 

READ | Mumbai Indians take funny dig at Ishan Kishan's post-match presser on debut: WATCH

Mumbai Indians welcome Ishan Kishan home

As per reports, the wicket-keeper batsman, who is not in the scheme of things for the upcoming three-match ODI series joined the defending champions'  pre-IPL 2021 season camp. Taking to the micro-blogging site, MI posted an image of Ishan Kishan (supposedly) from their pre-season camp and welcomed the left-handed batsman by saying that he has come back home straight from national duty.

READ | Ishan Kishan girlfriend: Indian batting star's love story with Aditi Hundia so far

Even the passionate cricket fans also came forward and welcomed the emerging talent with great enthusiasm. Here are some of the reactions. 

READ | Sanjay Manjrekar surprised as Ishan Kishan bats at No.3 post 'sensational debut' as opener

Ishan Kishan's performances in England T20I series

Ishan had a dream start to his international cricketing career as he scored a match-winning half-century in the second T20I last weekend. The southpaw's impactful knock of a 32-ball 56 included five boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 175.

There were a lot of expectations from Kishan in the third T20I but unfortunately, his stay in the middle did not last too long as he walked back to the dugout after having scored four runs off nine deliveries. The youngster was dismissed just before Powerplay as India found themselves in a spot of bother at 24/3.

The wicket-keeper batsman had to warm the bench during the fourth game where India held their nerves to register an eight-run win and did not get a chance in the series-deciding fifth T20I either where Virat Kohli & Co. came out on top with a 36-run win to seal the series. In the decider, opener KL Rahul was benched as 'Yorker King' T Natarajan made his way into the Playing XI. 

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND