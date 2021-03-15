Ishan Kishan Reveals Hardik Pandya Advice, Virat Kohli's Funny Words At The Crease: WATCH

Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan made his international debut in the second India vs England T20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The young cricketer from Jharkhand had a debut to remember as he played a match-winning knock of 56 off 32 balls and laid the foundation of India's seven-wicket win which helped them draw the series level at 1-1. Kishan's memorable debut was made even sweeter as he was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match'.

Ishan Kishan reveals captain Virat Kohli's order after reaching fifty

After the game, Ishan Kishan featured on the famous 'Chahal TV', a fun chat show hosted by Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. During the chat, Kishan revealed Hardik Pandya's advice before he went in to bat and captain Virat Kohli's order to him while they were batting together at the crease.

Speaking about the advice that he got from Hardik Pandya, Kishan revealed that before going to bat, he spoke to the premier all-rounder, who asked him to just enjoy his game. Kishan also narrated how Virat Kohli asked him to be expressive after reaching fifty. Chahal asked Kishan when he reached his fifty as to the reason behind not raising his bat.

Kishan responded saying that he didn't realise he had reached the half-century mark and it was only when Kohli informed him he realised it. He further revealed that he doesn't like to celebrate much after reaching fifty as he only shows his bat once. However, Kishan revealed that Kohli asked him to show his bat to all four sides of the ground to everyone as it is his first international fifty.

Here's the full video of Ishan Kishan on 'Chahal TV'

Ishan Kishan stats

Ishan Kishan made his debut in the second India vs England T20 on Sunday in Ahmedabad where he scored a match-winning 56. The pocket-sized dynamo has deservedly found his place in the Indian team after his impressive performances in the IPL. The Ishan Kishan stats included the 51 IPL matches he has played where he has scored 1,211 runs at an average of 28.8 and an impressive strike-rate of 136.8 to go with seven fifties.

SOURCE: ISHAN KISHAN INSTAGRAM