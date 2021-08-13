Ishan Kishan Reveals How India & IPL Mentor Rohit Sharma Backed Him To Play His 'own Game'

Team India's wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan has impressed the cricket experts around the world with his fearless batting approach and therefore is in contention to make it through into the T20 World Cup squad. Ishan Kishan has stepped into international cricket in style as the 23-year-old batsman smashed a half-century in both T20 and ODI on his debut match. Now, Ishan Kishan has revealed that the improvement in his batting approach is the result of continuous support from Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

Recently, in an interview with cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, Ishan Kishan talked about the role of Team India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma in his cricketing career.

Ishan Kishan on Rohit Sharma

Lauding Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan said, "He keeps everything very simple and doesn't complicate much. For example, if he feels I have to take more singles, then he won't say this to me during a match but rather just come to me during practice and say, 'See Ishan you can hit a six whenever you want so you just focus on taking singles right now. Try and take 5 singles out of six balls.'"

"Even while batting, when he looks at me and if he thinks that I am a bit confused because of my performances, he just comes to me and says, 'Go and play your own game without worrying about anything at all. Even if you want to go for a six on the first ball and you get out... aur tujhe koi kuch bolta hai toh usko bol mujhse aake baat kare (if someone says anything to you, ask them to come and talk to me)."

Ishan Kishan Becomes 2nd Indian To Make ODI Debut On Birthday

Earlier, Ishan Kishan became the second Indian cricketer to make his ODI debut on his birthday. Former cricketer Gursharan Singh was the first Indian to do so on March 8, 1990, when he played his only One-Day International against Australia. While Gursharan made his one-day international debut at the age of 27, Kishan turned 23 on July 18, 2021, as he made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Kishan had made his T20I debut against England earlier this year and scored an impressive fifty in his first match.

Meanwhile, the second half of IPL 2021 is all set to take place in the UAE. The cash-rich league will re-start on September 19 with the final set to be played on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame.

