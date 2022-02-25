Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan on Thursday opened up on the advice he received from his captain Rohit Sharma while batting in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. Ishan, who scored a magnificent 89 off 56 balls, said Rohit asked him to maintain his shape and believe in his strengths. Ishan, who started his innings slowly, stated he was trying to keep his shape and only go for shots when the deliveries are in his arc.

"The wicket was not that good. We were trying to hit the ball but the ball was not coming well, the bounce was not there. Rohit Bhai told me to keep the shape and I also believe in my strengths as much as Rohit Bhai does. So, I was trying to keep my shape, hold my shape and go for the shots when it's in my arc," Ishan Kishan said in the post-match press conference.

When asked about his team's batting approach under the new captain and head coach, Ishan said the players have been asked to attack the bowlers straight away rather than wait for bad balls. Ishan said India had become a little predictable by always looking to save wickets for the backend of the innings but now they have been asked to play the power game from the word go.

"I think the meeting was always about this like we have been very predictable in our past games. We have played against big teams and been a little predictable like keeping wickets in hand and then slogging towards the backend of the innings. But right now it's pretty simple, we are all very talented and we've got shots in our pockets and the captain and coach believe in us because of what we have done in the IPL and in important matches. So, we just have to go out there and play our game. Our approach is to attack the bowlers rather than wait for bad balls," Kishan said.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

As far as the first T20I is concerned, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first. Ishan opened the batting for India alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. The duo forged a crucial 111-run partnership at the top before Rohit was dismissed for 44 off 32 balls. Ishan then forged another partnership with Shreyas Iyer before he too was sent back by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka. Shreyas finished the innings for India with his unbeaten 57 off 28 balls. He helped India make a mammoth total of 199 runs.

In the second innings, Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck early and dismissed Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka for a duck. Kumar came back to dismiss Kamil Mishara for 13 off 12 balls. Janith Liyanage was then dismissed by all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for 11 off 17 balls. Charith Asalanka batted beautifully and remained unbeaten at 53 off 47 balls but he couldn't help his side chase down the target as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Ishan was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: BCCI/Twitter