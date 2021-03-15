Ishan Kishan Stunningly Matches Top Ajinkya Rahane T20I Feat On Debut In Ahmedabad

Quick links:
Ishan Kishan, on his international debut, showed no first-game jitters as he crashed the English bowlers with an exhilarating 56-run knock on Sunday, March 14. The youngster won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his batting efforts, thus outshining captain Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 73 in the same game. Remarkably, Kishan’s innings matched a top Ajinkya Rahane feat from 10 years ago.
For his outstanding half-century on T20I debut ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ & a match-winning one at that, @ishankishan51 is our Man of the Match tonight ðŸ¤™ðŸ»ðŸ¤™ðŸ»#TeamIndia ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ #INDvENG @PaytmMarch 14, 2021
Scorecard ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/gU4AGqh8Um pic.twitter.com/Pn2VZw3vOr
Much like Ishan Kishan, senior Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane also made his international debut against England through the shortest format of the game. After Kishan’s 56-run knock, he has now joined Rahane in becoming only the second Indian batsman to register a 50-plus score on T20I debut.
Ajinkya Rahane made his T20I debut on August 31, 2011 in Manchester. Remarkably, India scored 165 in that game as well although Rahane scored 61 and India went on to lose the match by six wickets. Meanwhile in Kishan’s case, India chased down the 165-run target set by England with seven wickets and more than two overs to spare.
The Ishan Kishan stats in competitive cricket composes of some impressive numbers. Ever since his debut for Jharkhand in domestic cricket back in 2014, the left-handed batsman has played 44 first-class, 77 List A and 96 T20 matches across different sides. His lone international appearance includes the recently-concluded T20I he played against England. As of now, the 22-year-old has scored 7,642 runs across all formats.
ðŸ’¬ "He is a fearless character & should continue to back his instincts."— BCCI (@BCCI) March 14, 2021
High praise for T20I debutant @ishankishan51 from #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ»@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/88LNmrAZsp
England’s tour of India will now continue with the third T20I. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 16 and it will be hosted by the same venue. After the T20Is, the two teams will play a set of three ODIs in Pune to cap-off the two-month long tour.
On January 20, the Mumbai Indians franchise announced their retentions for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Ishan Kishan was among the 18 cricketers retained by the franchise alongside captain Rohit Sharma and star attractions like Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya among others. The following month, they enhanced their squad by making further additions at the auction in the form of Jimmy Neesham, Piyush Chawla, Adam Milne and Arjun Tendulkar.
7âƒ£ new signings ðŸ˜Ž— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 19, 2021
4âƒ£ foreign buys ðŸ›©ï¸
2âƒ£ squad players taking the next step ðŸ’™
ðŸ“° Read about our latest additions and what the MI Management had to say about them ðŸ‘‡#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuctionhttps://t.co/3wYGCLq95r
