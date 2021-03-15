Ishan Kishan Stunningly Matches Top Ajinkya Rahane T20I Feat On Debut In Ahmedabad

Ishan Kishan, on his international debut, showed no first-game jitters as he crashed the English bowlers with an exhilarating 56-run knock on Sunday, March 14. The youngster won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his batting efforts, thus outshining captain Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 73 in the same game. Remarkably, Kishan’s innings matched a top Ajinkya Rahane feat from 10 years ago.

India vs England second T20I scorecard

India vs England T20: Ishan Kishan emulates Ajinkya Rahane’s T20I debut

Much like Ishan Kishan, senior Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane also made his international debut against England through the shortest format of the game. After Kishan’s 56-run knock, he has now joined Rahane in becoming only the second Indian batsman to register a 50-plus score on T20I debut.

Ajinkya Rahane made his T20I debut on August 31, 2011 in Manchester. Remarkably, India scored 165 in that game as well although Rahane scored 61 and India went on to lose the match by six wickets. Meanwhile in Kishan’s case, India chased down the 165-run target set by England with seven wickets and more than two overs to spare.

Ishan Kishan stats in competitive cricket

The Ishan Kishan stats in competitive cricket composes of some impressive numbers. Ever since his debut for Jharkhand in domestic cricket back in 2014, the left-handed batsman has played 44 first-class, 77 List A and 96 T20 matches across different sides. His lone international appearance includes the recently-concluded T20I he played against England. As of now, the 22-year-old has scored 7,642 runs across all formats.

India vs England T20: Virat Kohli praises Ishan Kishan for spectacular debut, watch video

India vs England T20I series updates

England’s tour of India will now continue with the third T20I. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 16 and it will be hosted by the same venue. After the T20Is, the two teams will play a set of three ODIs in Pune to cap-off the two-month long tour.

Mumbai Indians team 2021

On January 20, the Mumbai Indians franchise announced their retentions for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Ishan Kishan was among the 18 cricketers retained by the franchise alongside captain Rohit Sharma and star attractions like Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya among others. The following month, they enhanced their squad by making further additions at the auction in the form of Jimmy Neesham, Piyush Chawla, Adam Milne and Arjun Tendulkar.

A look into entire Mumbai Indians team 2021

7âƒ£ new signings ðŸ˜Ž

4âƒ£ foreign buys ðŸ›©ï¸

2âƒ£ squad players taking the next step ðŸ’™



ðŸ“° Read about our latest additions and what the MI Management had to say about them ðŸ‘‡#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPLAuctionhttps://t.co/3wYGCLq95r — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 19, 2021

Image source: BCCI Twitter